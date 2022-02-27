iPhone SE 3 (2022) could be cheaper than its predecessor, says rumor

For those who don’t remember, the iPhone SE currently being sold was launched for US$ 399 (~R$ 2,041).

According to Loop Capital Markets analyst John Donovan, Apple is already producing the smartphone and this is evident in the movement made by Foxconn. As for this drop in the price of the iPhone SE, he is emphatic: Apple wants to win over Android users in the switch to the 5G network.

Apple is expected to hold an event soon to present a series of new products and many rumors indicate that the iPhone SE 3 (2022) will be among them. This weekend, new information from the supply chain indicates that the device can cost US$ 300 (~R$ 1,534) .

As much as Apple maintains its traditional position of absolute silence, sources working at the company say that the iPhone SE 3 (2022) should be the company’s gateway to the fifth generation network.

This also makes it clear that the company should not change the design of the current device, keeping Touch ID and other features of the iPhone 8. The biggest change will be inside the device: the A15 Bionic processor with 5G modem.

According to latest rumors, Apple’s next event is expected to take place mid-March 8th.

The market still expects the Cupertino company to also introduce a new iPad Air and new Macs.

Looking forward to the launch of the next iPhone SE? Do you think the price will really be affordable? Tell us your opinion here in the comments.