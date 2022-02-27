James Webb reproduces image of a single star for the first time

NASA completed another step in the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) mirror alignment process this Friday, 25th. With that, the agency was able to produce this image of a single star.

In other words, the telescope’s 18 individual primary mirror segments were aligned and engineers were able to gather the light reflected by each set of six mirrors to the same location on the NIRCam sensor. Thus, the final image is the result of the superposition of the points of light from the 18 mirror segments.

In this image, the images from each individual segment were gathered at a single point. Image: NASA; STScI / Disclosure

This milestone means that we are almost halfway through the equipment focus process. That’s because there are seven phases in total, and the agency has completed the second and third phases, called “Segment Alignment” and “Image Stacking”.

This gif shows the “before” and “after” images of the “Segment Alignment” step, when the team fixed major positioning errors of their primary mirror segments and updated the secondary mirror alignment. Image: NASA; STScI / Disclosure

“We still have work to do, but we’re increasingly pleased with the results we’re seeing,” said Lee Feinberg, manager of Webb Optical Telescope Elements at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center. “Years of planning and testing are paying dividends, and the team couldn’t be more excited to see what the coming weeks and months bring,” he concluded.

Next step

Although NASA was successful in gathering all the points of light on the NIRCam sensor, the mirror segments are still acting like 18 small telescopes. Now, the team will need to make adjustments with a precision that is less than the wavelength of light in the segments to make this star even sharper.

From now on, the agency begins the fourth phase of mirror alignment, known as the “Rough Phase”. In this step, NIRCam is used to capture light spectra from 20 separate pairs of mirror segments.

This helps the team identify and correct vertical displacement between mirror segments or small differences in their heights. This will make the star’s single point of light progressively sharper and more focused in the coming weeks.

“To work together as a single mirror, the telescope’s 18 segments of primary mirrors need to compare to a fraction of a wavelength of light — approximately 50 nanometers,” the agency previously explained.

Via: NASA and Ars Technica

