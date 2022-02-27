Just eating vegetables can be very little for our cardiovascular health – 02/26/2022

Broccoli or pasta? Fruits or pizza? Spinach or barbecue? This competition would certainly be very unfair, as most people would prefer the most appetizing foods — vegetables and fruits would be at a great disadvantage.

When we change the scenario of this competition, including especially cardiovascular risk, vegetables play a significant role in improving people’s dietary pattern and reducing the number of cardiovascular complications.

However, a recent study that has been reflected in many media outlets has shown that it is not enough to just eat vegetables and hope that the cardiovascular risk will decrease. There would also be the issue of lifestyle, an aspect that many people insist on not modifying, either as a matter of convenience or a matter of lack of willpower.

In Western countries, especially in the United States, the habit of not prioritizing plant-based foods in daily diet has been a challenge since childhood. The greatest proof of this is the very high rate of obesity that affects American children.

On the other hand, in countries like Turkey and Greece, children are already conditioned to consume vegetables and fruits at every meal. Often these children’s breakfast consists of foods such as cucumbers and tomatoes, all raw and with some seasoning.

The Mediterranean diet has been identified as the best dietary pattern for a population that seeks longevity, control of risk factors and prevention of diseases and chronic diseases. However, it would be contradictory to maintain certain vices, such as smoking and alcohol consumption, even if their diet is predominantly of plant origin.

Similarly, it would be strange to experience an eminently stressful lifestyle, with irregular nights of sleep, absence of leisure hours, frequent fights and disagreements at home and at work, and wanting to brag about eating carrots and palm hearts at every meal.

Nothing in isolation constitutes an efficient mechanism for reducing cardiovascular risks. Actively smoking and eating lots of vegetables does not imply success. In the same way that not taking care of weight, not controlling blood pressure, living under constant stress, even without smoking, does not mean that the risk of heart attack is minimal.

We need to understand that there are isolated cardiovascular risk factors and that this is extremely different from adopting an isolated healthy habit, such as eating vegetables preferably, hoping that everything good revolves exclusively around this habit.

To exemplify this dissociation between an isolated risk factor and an isolated healthy habit, I can mention two very common situations: people with high cholesterol and people with decompensated diabetes.

The fact that a person has low levels of HDL cholesterol (considered as the “good” cholesterol), by itself, regardless of other associations, already represents a cardiovascular risk factor. A diabetic person with uncontrolled blood sugar levels, regardless of other combinations, has greater exposure to cardiovascular events such as heart attack and stroke.

Therefore, the simple fact of eating vegetables, as an isolated protective strategy, would have low efficacy against independent cardiovascular risk factors, as well as possible associations of risk factors.

Another very interesting aspect about a diet rich in vegetables, and which motivated another recent analysis in relevant international publications, is the difference between eating raw and sautéed vegetables.

There is a difference yes! Raw vegetables, as well as fruits in their natural form, better preserve their anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and fiber rich properties. In the case of some fruits, such as apples and lemons, the greatest amount of vitamins and fiber is found in the skin.

For greater cardiovascular protection, the consumption of raw vegetables would be of great value for many benefits, such as improving intestinal functioning, eliminating toxins and better metabolizing fats and sugars.

Miracles do not exist to achieve low cardiovascular risk. As we inevitably have to live with genetic factors, on which we have little action, it would only remain to add the greatest number of protective strategies.

The consumption of vegetables, especially raw, is extremely beneficial for our cardiovascular health, but very little if we maintain some dangerous habits, such as not practicing physical activity, smoking and consuming alcoholic beverages in an exaggerated way.

Cardiovascular risk factors can be determinant even independently, the same rule does not apply to the isolated consumption of vegetables. This is the great challenge for anyone who truly wants to escape from a heart attack, stroke and thrombosis.