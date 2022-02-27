Kharkiv mayor says Russians surrendered

The mayor of Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, said Russian soldiers surrendered to the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Sunday. According to Synegubov Oleg, Ukrainian soldiers surrendered and captured “dozens of Russian fighters”. He posted photos of six allegedly captured Russian soldiers on social media. Oleg celebrated victory and said the fighters would be leaving their attack positions and hiding, with no water and no food.

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine left at least 64 civilians dead, 240 injured and 368,000 refugees, according to the United Nations (UN) calculations.

According to Oleg, Russian soldiers, “since the beginning of the attack on Ukraine, have not been given food and water.” “The equipment has no fuel supply,” he added.

According to the mayor, the Russians are trying to hide among the civilians, begging for food and clothing. Olev appealed to Kharkiv residents not to open the doors of their homes to strangers. “Don’t help the Russian aggressor.”

Image: Art/UOL

According to the World Atlas website, Kharkiv is the second largest city in Ukraine with 1.4 million inhabitants. It is about 470 kilometers east of the capital Kiev, which has 2.8 million residents. Due to its position further east, Kharkiv was more exposed to Russian attacks.

