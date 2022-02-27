Kiev dawns with two massive explosions in new Russian attack

Rozane Oliveira – Special for the Mail*

Flashes could be seen from various points of the Ukrainian capital – (Credit: @TreyYingst/Twitter/Reproduction)

Two large explosions hit Kiev just before 1 am on Sunday (27/2) local time – 8 pm on Saturday (26/2) in Brasília time – report correspondents of the The New York Times and gives CNN International who are in Ukraine. The Ukrainian deputy interior minister had previously warned of an imminent air strike.

According to publications, the first missile was at Vasylkiv, about 30 km from the capital. The locality has a large military airfield and several fuel tanks. Despite the distance, journalists in central Kiev can see the glow of the refinery fire. There is suspicion that the military airport and several oil tanks may have been hit. According to Ukrainian authorities, the area was the scene of intense fighting on Friday night (25/2). The second explosion appears to have been in the southwestern part of the city, towards Kiev’s second-largest airport.

According to witnesses, the flash lasted about five minutes and could be seen from various parts of the city. More than 150,000 refugees fled Ukraine this week, according to the United Nations. The Polish border is one of the main destinations, but it is still difficult to reach it. In other reports, entire families stayed underground to protect themselves from missile attacks throughout Saturday morning.

