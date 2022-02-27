Know the best credit card for those who have a dirty name

It may seem strange, but even today, many people prefer not to have the credit card. As much as it helps a lot in some aspects and is very useful, some think they don’t need it or simply avoid it because of the expenses it can generate.

And, in fact, to have a credit card it is necessary to be very careful when shopping and using it. It manages to help people who don’t have money at the time to make purchases and even gives the possibility to pay the debt in several installments.

Today we are going to talk about credit cards for negative people, that is, those who have their name registered with the SPC and Serasa.

What is a negation?

First, let’s understand how this can happen. This process is used by companies to try to collect some amount owed by customers who have not paid the debt for some time.

The company can register the customer’s name with a credit protection agency, as is the case with Serasa and SPC, this causes the score to be low.

After registration, Serasa notifies the customer about registration due to default. And even if that notification doesn’t arrive, failure to pay will make your name dirty.

What happens when the name is negative?

When the person has a negative name, he may face some difficulties to apply for a loan, for example, see below for more cases:

Difficulties in borrowing;

Problems financing vehicles or real estate;

Difficulties in approving credit cards;

Open a checking account.

The debt may be challenged in the credit protection agencies by the debtor, for at least 5 years.

What is negative debt on the CPF?

The CPF is the main identification document of a person. Therefore, debts are usually recorded in it, so, if the name is negative, it will not be possible to apply for any credit, regardless of where in Brazil you are.

Therefore, it is very important to be careful with debts that involve:

Credit card;

Overdraft;

Personal loan;

Which credit card do you approve with a dirty name?

It is not forbidden for negative people to have a credit card, but it is important that you take great care so that your name does not get dirty. See some options available to negative people.

Prepaid card

This option can be easily acquired by people who have a dirty name, as most banks do not require much bureaucracy.

This card has the same function as a credit card, the difference is that it needs to be recharged to be used.

Credit

Even with the dirty name it is possible to request a credit card, but in this case some banks ask for credit analysis, so it may not be released.

debit

To use this card, you need to have money in your account, so banks don’t usually do credit analysis on requests.

Which bank offers credit card for negative?

See below the list of banks that offer credit cards to people who are registered with the SPC or Serasa.