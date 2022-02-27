Do you know which food is good for the eyes? Eye health should be a regular concern in a person’s life. After all, seeing what is around us is a unique gift in everyone’s life.

Eating oranges regularly has a positive impact on eye health, says a new study from the Westmead Institute for Medical Research. That is, in addition to helping to provide vitamin C to the rest of the body, this food is good for the eyes.



According to the results, from the analysis of two thousand Australians over a period of 15 years, those who eat the fruit on a regular basis are 60% less likely to develop macular degeneration, a degenerative disease of the central area of ​​the retina that leads to a marked and irreversible decrease in central vision.

What food is good for the eyes? Orange!

“Essentially, we found that people who eat at least one orange a day have a lower risk of developing macular degeneration compared to those who never eat oranges,” explains Bamini Gopinath, lead author of the research and an associate professor at the University. of Sydney, to Women’s Health.

“The benefits are significant, even for those who only eat one orange a week”, he adds.

According to experts, the flavonoids present in the fruit are the powerful ally of vision. “Flavonoids are powerful antioxidants with important anti-inflammatory benefits for the immune system,” explains Gopinath.

Other foods that help

Linseed;

Avocado;

chestnuts;

Açaí;

Cupuaçu;

Strawberry;

Carrot;

Egg yolk.

