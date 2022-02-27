Latam CEO analyzes that war in Ukraine will raise airfare prices in Brazil





The effects of a war in the globalized world are unmistakable, with people and businesses affected all over the world, even those who are far from the place of combat. The Russian war against Ukraine could not be different and the effects have already begun to be calculated by the airlines, which are projecting the impact.

In a publication on LinkedIN, the CEO of Latam Brasil, Jerome Cadier, shared a message of support for people directly affected by the war and also provided an idea of ​​how the company he runs is dealing with the issue and its main impacts that, according to him, , they are (1) on the price of fuel and exchange, (2) on the market and capital and availability of credit and (3) on the price and availability of commodities relevant to the industry (such as titanium for example, necessary for the manufacture of airplanes).

“And everyone’s big question is how long this will last. From the first reactions, the impact on airline costs is undeniable. Unfortunately, in the current situation in the sector, these increases will impact ticket prices. It’s a shame, especially at a time when what we want most is to fly again.”said Cadier.





“In addition, we need to use flexibility to replan what we acquired during the crisis. I mentioned this to you: that long-term horizon no longer exists. We have to react quickly in the short term and adjust the offer based on these costs. Much work ahead! May common sense, respect for life and borders prevail at this time”, concluded the executive.

How much the war will impact the price of airline tickets in Brazil is still unknown. For now, the sanctions imposed on Russia were received as “soft” by the market, which reacted in the form of a lower-than-expected increase in the price of the brent, reference for the commercialization of oil and derivatives.

See below for Cadier’s original post.