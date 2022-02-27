learn how to make this delight now

the vegan ice cream It is a great option for those people who do not consume products derived from animals. Although it doesn’t seem like it, this dessert tastes just like normal and can be made with just 3 ingredients. Interested? So check out this Sunday, February 27, a complete tutorial on how to prepare this delight at home without difficulty. Follow along to find out more.

But, before starting to read this article, check it out below, here at home life the step by step of how to make vegan ice cream, delicious, tasty and irresistible. Prepare the following ingredients.

Strawberry vegan ice cream recipe

10 frozen bananas;

5 strawberries;

50 ml of filtered water.

Remember, it is very important that the bananas are frozen so that the ice cream has the proper consistency. It is worth remembering that you should not add more water, this way it prevents your ice cream from turning into a vitamin. So, check out the easy preparation method below.

How to prepare: take all the ingredients and put it in the blender, after that, beat for at least five minutes or until the consistency is creamy. However, if you experience difficulty in tapping, You can use a spoon to stir.

As soon as you get to the correct point, take the ice cream and put it in the freezer, leaving it for about an hour. After the stipulated time has passed, Serve this delight to your guests.

As soon as you get to the correct point, take the ice cream and put it in the freezer, leaving it for about an hour. After the stipulated time has passed, Serve this delight to your guests.

