Lotomania 2280 result: check the dozens drawn for the R$ 10.5 million prize (25)

[amp_card_cta link=”https://bit.ly/37sobl0″ rel=”nofollow” cta=”Acessar” close=”Fechar” msg=”Confira agora!” emoji=””]

See here the result of Lotomania 2280with an estimated prize of R$ 10.5 mislet. In the last draw, which took place on Wednesday, no one hit the 20 tens and the prize accumulated. Find out more here, in the lotteriesof Techno News.

THE Cashier draw contest of lottomania, 3 times a week, Monday and Wednesday and Saturday. In addition, the raffle is broadcast through digital channels YouTube and Facebook. See here the dozens drawn today for Lotomania 2280:

Lotomania 2280 Result:

03-04-06-10-13-16-18-23-30-36-43-44-51-62-65-69-70-74-83-98

And what are your chances? With a single bet, scoring 15 tens, your chances of taking the jackpot in Lotomania 2280 are of one (01) chance in 11.3 million.

You will like: Result of Lotofácil, contest 2458, this Friday (25/02), prize of R$ 1.5 million.

AdvertsInvalid channel ID or no videos.

However, you can increase your odds by adding dozens to your game and/or sticking to Box Balloons. To purchase a pool, just request it at the Lottery counter.

Content related post

Lotomania: see how to bet on the next contest

It is possible to bet until 17:30 on the lottery houses. In the same way, you can also bet on the Caixa Online Lotteries or Accredited Lotteries. Accredited companies receive bets until 3 pm on the day of the draw.

Therefore, the value of a single bet of 50 tensit costs only BRL 2.5 heeva the main prize whoever hits the 20 drawn tens. However, those who hit 19, 18, 17, 16 and 15 tens also get smaller prizes.

won at lottomania? Go straight to a Caixa branch to receive your prize. Because, the prizes expire after 90 days of the draw, after which it is passed on to the National Treasury and the winner is no longer entitled to the prize.

You will like: Result of the Super Seven, contest 213, this Friday (25/02), prize of R$ 900 thousand.