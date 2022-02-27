Make a banana smoothie to lower cholesterol

Banana da terra, silver, apple, nanica and gold are some of the types of banana present in Brazil. Rich in potassium and various carbohydrates, this fruit can be an excellent source of energy for our body. However, each type has a certain degree of nutrients.

According to nutritionists, eating five servings of fruit a day is ideal. It is recommended, for example, to eat two to three bananas a day. This amount provides 60 kcal per fruit.

Some properties of banana

Banana is rich in properties, among the best known is its amount of potassium, which helps athletes, as it prevents those famous cramps after training. In addition, it helps in controlling blood pressure, as it eliminates excess sodium in the body.

It is also an ally in diets, as it has a low glycemic index. That is, in the process of metabolism, the banana quickly turns into fuel for muscle cells. So, it’s a great pre-workout option.

Even the green banana can be used in recipes, as it, in this state, already guarantees protection of the stomach wall, helping people who suffer from heartburn and gastritis.

Banana smoothie with oatmeal

Using bananas to make a delicious smoothie is also a great option. How about preparing a banana smoothie with oatmeal? The recipe is very simple: reserve a banana, two spoons of oatmeal and a glass of milk, blend everything in the blender and enjoy!

Oats have fiber that aids digestion and absorbs fat. The banana, in turn, acts with its vitamins. It has vitamin C, which absorbs iron and ensures the maintenance of immunity. In addition, the presence of vitamin B6, linked to magnesium, is capable of synthesizing serotonin, the main substance responsible for well-being. Like the idea? How about using it as a pre-workout?