Medicine breakthrough brings profound change in diabetes care

Since the first data from the Genome Project began to be released, in April 2003, it has become clear that from then on, medicine would never be the same again. With 99% of the human genetic material deciphered, a fabulous transformation began in the way of understanding and treating diseases based on the evidence that, in the end, they were not exactly as imagined. According to different genetic characteristics, a disease can have very different manifestations, evolutions and outcomes.

Knowledge has been imprinting historical changes, particularly expressive in coping with cancer. The postulation that cancer is not one disease, but several, has become a mantra among oncologists. Thus, what was once fought with a recipe is now attacked with a huge variety of weapons. This approach is called precision medicine, no-return path in health care. Now, it comes to the control of diabetes, a disease that affects 537 million people in the world, 16 million in Brazil. As with cancer, therapies against the disease will change forever.

Diabetes is one of the main public health nightmares on the planet as it represents an important risk factor for heart attack and stroke and is the leading cause of blindness in people aged 20 to 60 years. The disease is characterized when the blood sugar concentration exceeds recommended levels. This happens whenever a problem prevents the production or proper functioning of insulin, a hormone secreted by the pancreas that has the function of opening the door of the cells for the entry of glucose, the fuel that makes them work. Unable to enter, the sugar circulates through the body, wreaking havoc.

Conventionally, two types of the disease were known. The 1 would only be congenital and of autoimmune origin, when the cells of the body’s defense system attack the body’s own structures. In this case, the target is the insulin-producing pancreatic cells. Type 2 would only originate from issues related to lifestyle, such as obesity and sedentary lifestyle. What was discovered, however, is that gender 2 is much more complex, including cases in which the autoimmune component is also present. It’s what doctors are calling type 1.5 diabetes. Because of this, a new classification is being adopted, grouping patients according to the predominant profiles in the presentation of the disease. Five subgroups were created: obesity, insulin resistance (the body produces it, but the hormone does not perform its function properly), insulin dysfunction (insufficient production), autoimmune trait and genetic load that favors the early appearance of typical complications of the disease, such as kidney and eye damage.

This understanding changes the way to control the disease, which is no longer based on general attributes to become focused on what is really behind the high levels of sugar in the bloodstream. “The way forward is to provide treatments considering which subgroup the patient fits into”, says Ricardo Cohen, medical coordinator of the Obesity and Diabetes Center at Hospital Alemão Oswaldo Cruz, in São Paulo. Cohen is part of the international group of authors of a recently released study whose findings converge to the new view, that of the variety of diabetes. The research was conducted by French, Brazilian, American and Swedish scientists, and analyzed, in a retrospective way, what had been the response of patients with severe insulin resistance and predisposition to serious kidney problems to the surgeries performed in Brazil and France between the years 2006 and 2017. The procedure reduces the volume of the stomach, causing changes in metabolism that, it is hoped, lead to the control of blood sugar levels. It can be performed in individuals who have not managed to have their diabetes controlled through medication and changes in habits and who have comorbidities (obesity, among them).

The hypothesis raised by the researchers was to see if that specific group of patients could have particularly benefited from the operation. They wanted to comb through and refine the indications for surgery according to the new categorizations for the disease. They concluded that the subgroup of diabetics studied is associated with better results from the operation, both in terms of disease remission and maintenance of renal functions. “It is the first study that shows the customization of surgery for patients with type 2 diabetes”, says Ricardo Cohen. “We show who will benefit the most and doctors will be able to correctly define patients”, he adds.

The research was published earlier this month in the scientific journal The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinologymember of The Lancet, one of the most respected scientific journals on the planet. In the presentation of the article, the scientists wrote that the work represents a step towards precision medicine in the treatment of diabetes through surgery. Something necessary and urgent. “Just as one cannot think of an operation for patients with type 1, there is no point in offering it to type 2 patients with an autoimmune component, for example”, says doctor Domingos Malerbi, president of the Diabetes Department of the Brazilian Society of Endocrinology and metabolism. The basic principle for the success of any treatment is to get the diagnosis right. Then adjust the medicine and dose. For decades, it was not obeyed, prevailing among physicians the conduct of monitoring individuals with type 2 diabetes as if they all had the same disease. And, as research shows, they don’t. An error, but caused by a lack of knowledge and that is finally starting to be corrected. Here is the beauty of science.

Published in VEJA on March 2, 2022, issue #2778