MWC 2022: what to expect from one of the biggest tech events in the world – News

Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2022 begins on Monday (28), the biggest event in the connectivity industry in the world. Technology companies, futurologists and authorities will present news in mobile technology, fintechs, artificial intelligence, 5G and cloud hosting, among other topics, until March 3, in Spain.

MWC 2022 returns after two years of suspended in-person performance, due to the pandemic resulting from the coronavirus. It was the first major event to be canceled in 2020.

With the arrival of the Ômicron variant, large companies in the sector decided that it was not yet time to participate in the event in person. They will be represented through video conferences and online presentations, which have already become conventional during the pandemic. Even without Sony, Lenovo and Assus, for example, more than 1,800 exhibitors from 183 countries will be gathered on the Gran Via de Fira in Barcelona. Also because of Covid-19, the physical space of the event will be three times larger, to avoid agglomerations.





If some large companies will be missing in person, other giant companies will be at the event: Vodafone, Telefónica, China Telecom, Qualcomm, Huawei, HTC, Nokia and Cisco, for example, guaranteed their presence.





What to expect from releases



And, while in Brazil we are still waiting for 5G, around here some companies will already present solutions for 6G. MWC is like that, always anticipating technology by at least three years.

Xiaomi is expected to introduce four Redmi Note 11 series devices for the first time, and all Xiaomi 11 will be shown for the first time, but no news is expected from Xiaomi or Redmi. Samsung, which recently introduced the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy Tab S8, will showcase the new generation of the Galaxy Book.

Huawei promises to bring a “super device” and a “smart office”. It recently released the P50 Pro, P50 Pocket, and Watch GT Runner. Telefónica has announced that it will show an autonomous drone platform, announced a few days ago.

Below, some of the exhibitors, by type:

Manufacturers

• Samsung

• Nokia

• OPPO

• ZTE

• Huawei

• Fujitsu

• Xiaomi

• Really

• Honor

• Lenovo

telecommunications operators

• Telefónica

• Vodafone

• Orange

• Deutsche Telekom

• Verizon

• DOCOMO

Other technology companies

• Meta (ex-Facebook)

• Ericsson

• Qualcomm

• MediaTek

• Cisco

• Google

• Jolla

• Intel

• Fisker

• LG Innotek

• Amazon Web Services

• Oracle

• Okla

• Network

• VMWare

• Canonical

• HP

• IBM