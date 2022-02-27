NASA Highlights: Astronomical Photos of the Week (2/19 to 2/25/2022)

The compilation of astronomical images highlighted by NASA this week brought a memory of a very special date: on February 18 of last year, the rover Perseverance landed on Mars. To celebrate, one of the photos chosen this week was taken by one of the vehicle’s instruments, right on the “eve” of this anniversary on the Red Planet.

But in addition to the Perseverance photo, there are several other equally fascinating images. One of them brings a couple of galaxies very distorted by gravity, so much so that one of them ended up looking like a rose. Another click shows a photo taken in the right place, at the right time: the photographer managed to capture an aurora shining in the sky, as a geyser spewed water.

Saturday (19) — Distorted Galaxies

The pair of galaxies Arp 273, distorted due to gravitational tides (Image: Reproduction/Jason Guenzel)

About 300 million light-years from the Milky Way, there is a curious duo of galaxies. The Arp 273 pair has galaxies that have been distorted thanks to the effects of gravitational tides, after several close encounters with each other — so much so that the galaxy UGC 1810, the largest of the duo, was so affected that it ended up looking like a rose. This gravitational effect comes from its neighbor UGC 1813, below it.

The unusual spiral patterns in the larger galaxy hint at some of the interactions that took place there. If you look closely, you will see that the UGC 1810 has a larger, ring-like arm. This type of structure is formed during interactions between galaxies, as one passes through the other, and suggests that UGC 1813 dove through its larger companion. Even so, it is still unclear how the spiral patterns of the two connect.

The larger galaxy in the pair is nearly five times more massive than the smaller one. Generally, when there are pairs of unequal galaxies (as is the case with Arp 273), the relatively rapid passage of one of them produces the asymmetric structure in the main spiral. In these encounters, stellar activity usually starts in the smaller galaxy first.

Sunday (20) — Aurora and geyser

Geyser spewing water in Yellowstone National Park (Image: Reproduction/Robert Howell)

Despite not having planned it, the astrophotographer responsible for this image managed to capture the greenish and reddish glow of an aurora in the sky as the White Dome geyser in Yellowstone National Park erupted. The phenomenon released water and steam several meters high, right at the moment of the click.

Geysers are formed by violently expelled flows of water and steam. Their water was on the surface, but it gradually descended through the ground until it found rocks heated by magma a few kilometers deep; then this heated water rises rapidly along paths through cracks until it reaches the surface. As geysers are relatively rare, their formation depends on very specific hydrogeological conditions, which are present in very few places on Earth.

The colorful auroras in the sky were formed thanks to emissions from the Sun. In addition to light, our star can occasionally expel large amounts of charged particles — as happens during coronal mass ejections, for example. When they arrive here, part of the expelled particles travel along Earth’s magnetic field lines and interact with the gases in the atmosphere, forming the beautiful lights in the sky, with colors that vary according to the gases.

Monday (21) — A spiral galaxy

The galaxy NGC 6217 is of the spiral type, and has a bar at its center (Image: Reproduction/NGC 6217)

This is spiral-type galaxy NGC 6217, located approximately 67 million light-years away. Like the Milky Way, it is considered a “barred” galaxy, that is, it has a central bar-shaped structure, formed by stars. Such bars are present in about half of spiral galaxies, and they often affect the motion of stars and their interstellar gas.

The image brings several interesting details of NGC 6217. In it, we can observe darker regions formed by dust, star clusters formed by young stars and even emission nebulae, reddened by the glow of hydrogen gas. The heart of this galaxy is formed by an active core, which probably harbors a supermassive black hole.

This was the first image of a celestial object produced by the Advanced Camera for Surveys (ACS) camera on the Hubble Space Telescope. It was repaired during the STS-125 maintenance mission, and the log was produced as part of initial instrument testing and calibration.

Tuesday (22) — Quasar of the Past

Representation of a quasar in the early universe (Image: Reproduction/ESO, M. Kornmesser)

Quasars are considered some of the brightest objects in the universe, and it’s not without reason: they are capable of emitting energy of up to trillions of electrovolts, easily surpassing the light of all the stars within the galaxies. The name “quasar” comes from “almost stellar radio source” — which can cause some confusion, as it is now known that only 10% of them emit radio waves.

As most of the quasars found are billions of light years away, observing them is a way of looking into the past as well. Even older ones, formed in the first billion years of the universe’s existence, are more mysterious, and that’s exactly what the image above represents: this is an artist’s impression of what a quasar from the early universe might have looked like.

We already know that the closest quasars become black holes at the centers of active galaxies. In the case of this image, it is not only formed by the black hole feeding itself, but also by the structures around it, responsible for producing light. Therefore, the quasar in this illustration appears inside a massive black hole, surrounded by gas and an accretion disk (a structure formed by matter orbiting a massive body at the center). Already in the middle of it, there is a jet being expelled.

Wednesday (23) — Night at the Green Bank Telescope

The Green Bank radio telescope, with the largest radio antenna in the world (Image: Reproduction/Dave Green)

Here, we see some of the installations of the Robert C. Byrd Green Bank (GBT) radio telescope, equipped with the largest radio antenna in the world, with a size comparable to that of a football field. To explore the universe away from the interference caused by cell phones, Wi-Fi routers and even microwave ovens, the GBT was installed in the mountains of West Virginia, in the United States, in an area with restrictions on the use of these devices.

In addition to the telescope, the image also has several interesting objects in the sky. At the very top of the frame is Betelgeuse, a red supergiant star considered to be one of the brightest that can be seen from Earth. Below it, further to the right, is the star Bellatrix, the third brightest in the constellation Orion. In addition to these stars, we also have Alnitak, Alnilam and Mintaka, stars popularly known as “Três Marias”.

At the bottom is the Orion Nebula; it is only 1,500 light-years from us and is considered the closest star-forming region to Earth. Photos of these objects were produced over several long exposures that were then merged with the GBT photo into a large composite image.

Thursday (24) — The glow of Albireo

Despite appearing to be a single star when observed with the naked eye, Albireo AB is formed by two stars (Image: Reproduction/Robert Eder)

Also known as “Albireo”, Beta Cygni is the brightest star in the constellation Cygnus, the Swan. It is approximately 420 light-years from the Sun, and when viewed with the naked eye, Albireo appears to be a single star. However, if you have a telescope in hand to see it in the sky, you will notice something else: there, there is a star, one yellow, brighter, and the other blue.

The differences between the two are clear in this image, which shows the stars and their respective spectra of visible light. Albireo A, the top one, is a binary star with a spectrum typical of a giant K-type star, cooler than the Sun, releasing most of its energy in yellow and red wavelengths. Albireo B, present further down, has the spectrum of a main sequence star much hotter than our star and, therefore, emits energy in blue and violet.

Although they are not a single object, a recent study has suggested that Albireo A and B are likely formed by an optical double star, not necessarily a binary system, because there are large differences between the two’s motions in space.

Friday (25) — Happy Birthday, Perseverance!

Rover Perseverance during mission sol 354 or, if you prefer, on February 17, 2022 (Image: Reproduction/NASA, JPL-Caltech; Kenneth Kremer)

On February 17, on the 354th sun of its mission, the Perseverance rover’s Navcam instrument captured the sequence of images that form the mosaic above. On that day, the rover was almost completing a year of exploration on Mars — it was on February 18 that the rover landed on the surface of the planet, accompanied by the Ingenuity helicopter.

Perseverance weighs over a ton, a mass that makes it the heaviest rover ever sent to Mars. Over the course of its mission on the planet, the rover collected rock samples, served as an indispensable base for the Ingenuity helicopter and even carried out an experiment on the Red Planet, which allowed it to produce enough oxygen to guarantee 10 minutes of breathing for an astronaut.

The rover recently broke another record: on February 14, Perseverance broke the record for the longest distance ever traveled by a rover on Mars in a single day. At the time, Perseverance (or just “Percy”, as he is affectionately nicknamed) traveled nearly 320 m — and all this happened autonomously with the help of AutoNav software, which dodges rocks and other dangerous obstacles.

Source: APOD