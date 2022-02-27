NATO in readiness for the war in Ukraine and the UN talk about vaccines – Baptista Chagas de Almeida

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg issued a warning making it clear that “Russia will pay for its actions”.

(photo: Kenzo Tribouillard/AFP) The Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Jens Stoltenberg, issued a warning making it clear that “Russia will continue to pursue its goals, but the world will make Russia and Belarus pay for their actions”.

Not be easy. The United States of America (USA) and Russia have the largest arsenals of nuclear weapons. Therefore, they deserve care. According to Stoltenberg himself yesterday, the alliance will reinforce its defenses on the eastern flank with soldiers and air assets, in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. In addition, stated that it will continue to send weapons to Ukraine, including air defense systems.

Russia is also one of the countries that invest the most in technological advances. In addition to weapons, the Russian Army began in 2021 the mass production of the T-14 Armata tank. The vehicle is one of the most technological in the world: it has more adaptability to the terrain, more powerful missiles and even greater range than its predecessor, the T-90. And all this in addition to being able to reach up to 90km/h.

For the record, NATO is made up of 26 countries. It is worth the list, in alphabetical order: Belgium, Canada, Denmark, United States of America, France, Iceland, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, United Kingdom, Greece, Turkey, Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, in addition to Bulgaria , Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Albania and Croatia.

And there was a General Assembly of the United Nations (UN). A high-level meeting was held yesterday to encourage universal access to vaccination against the COVID-19 pandemic. The President of the Assembly, Abdulla Shahid, highlighted that his priorities are to ensure that people in all regions of the world receive the immunizer.

But he made a point of remembering that the meeting took place at a “difficult time, when a UN member country, Ukraine, was attacked”. Abdulla Shahid was keen to point out that “military operations undermine global security and stability and are inconsistent with the principles of the UN Charter”.

And, of course, as it could not be, Abdulla Shaid called for an immediate ceasefire and a return to diplomacy and dialogue. And finally, vaccination is back: “The goal is to renew the political commitment to achieve universal vaccination against COVID-19.

To close, the Brazilian embassy in Kiev, Ukraine, announced yesterday afternoon that a train will leave the capital for the city of Chernivtsi, in the west of the country, which is close to the border with Romania.

This was the first option made possible by the Itamaraty to obtain the withdrawal of Brazilians from the country and to get out, in the face of an invasion of military troops spread throughout Russia.



the doctor spoke

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, participated yesterday in the General Assembly of the United Nations (UN) on the COVID-19 pandemic. “The success of our immunization policy is the result of the strong vaccination culture of the Brazilian population.” And he also mentioned that only 5% of people in less developed countries were vaccinated, against more than 70% in high-income countries. He stated that the principle of this culture is “the freedom of each Brazilian to access the more than 38,000 vaccination rooms in the country”. It wasn’t like that, but Queiroga’s medicine prevailed.

Possession in TRT

Lawyer Andr Schimidt de Brito, 56, took office yesterday as judge of the Regional Labor Court of the 3rd Region, in a ceremony led by the president of the TRT of the 3rd Region, Ricardo Antnio Mohallen. Andr Schimidt took over in the vacancy of the judge Eliane Fachini, who retired, and occupies the chair intended for lawyers in the labor court. “Everything has its time”, so the new judge began his speech at the ceremony, broadcast on the TRT Minas YouTube channel. Detail: he highlighted that he was appointed by President Jair Messias Bolsonaro on 2/2/2022.

no secret

The Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Rosa Weber, decided yesterday, in the middle of Friday, to withdraw the secrecy of a procedure of the Attorney General of the Republic, namely Augusto Aras, which investigates a possible crime of charlatanism committed by the president of the Republic, Jair Messias Bolsonaro (PL) during the COVID-19 pandemic. The fact of the day that the minister asked for Bolsonaro to be indicted for defending the use of ineffective medication against the coronavirus. Rosa Weber was keen to point out that society is interested in following up on the case.

call the police

The director general of the Federal Police (PF), Paulo Maiurino, was fired yesterday, in the middle of Friday, by the president of the Federative Republic of Brazil (RFB), Jair Messias Bolsonaro (PL), of whom he was considered very close. of the commander of the country. Who takes over Mrcio Nunes de Oliveira. He was the PF regional superintendent in the Federal District. This is now the third change in command of the corporation in the federal government made by President Bolsonaro (PL).

To finish

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), ordered the withdrawal of the Telegram messaging application from the air for 48 hours if the platform does not comply with the decision that determined the blocking of three profiles that, according to investigators, are used to propagate hate speech and spread false information. The minister also set a fine of R$ 100 thousand if the order is not obeyed by the application within 24 hours. “The effectiveness of the court order of blocking must be made within 24 hours, under penalty of suspension of services in Brazil.”

DRIP FIRE

• Judge Eliane Fachini, who retired from the Regional Labor Court of the 3rd Region, made a point of appearing yesterday at the labor court of now judge Andr Schimidt de Brito. When mentioned by the president of TRT Minas, Ricardo Antnio Mohallen, she was applauded by those present.

• President Jair Messias Bolsonaro (PL) participated yesterday in the launch of the Regulatory Model of the National Institute of Metrology, Quality and Technology (Inmetro). The Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, also participated in the event.

(photo: Government of SP/Disclosure 06/03/2016)

• In time, about the note Chama a policia: the first head of the PF was Maurcio Valeixo, who stayed from January 2019 to April 2020. The replacement, Rolando Souza, took over in April 2020 and stayed for a year, leaving in April 2021. Now it’s Paulo Maiurino’s turn (Photograph) leave

the charge.

• Another In time, from the note No secret: “The interest of society in following the developments of the final report made by the Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry in question is unequivocal, when illegal actions are at stake.

• also by the minister of the highest court of justice in the country, Rosa Weber. The minister determined that Bolsonaro be notified so that, if he wants, he can comment on the case. So, END!