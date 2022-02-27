Nintendo announces Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, check out the new starters

Announcement was made today (27) during Pokémon Presents broadcast

As happens every year, the The Pokemon Company held its event Pokémon Presents, the company run by Nintendo, Game Freak and Creatures Inc. and which is responsible for all games in the Pokémon franchise, used the broadcast to announce to the world its newest title in its most famous series of role-playing games in the world, it is about pokemon scarlet and pokemon violet.

The announcement, which was made with a combination of images from the game with live-action scenes, brings images of the three new starter Pokémon that can be chosen at the beginning of the new adventure, following the classic decision of the series to place a fire-type Pokémon, one of the water type and one of the grass type in the options given to the player. Check out below the excerpt from the event in which the new Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet are announced.

A specific date for the game’s release has not been announced, but it has already been announced that Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet will be released worldwide in 2022. Below we have the three initials, a feline with the design of a leaf on its face and a shaped tail of leaf, a species of crocodile/apple pokemon and a duck with a blue hat.



Gameplay details and more information about the starters and other pokémons that will be present in the game have not yet been released, such as which will be the legendary Scarlet and Violet, throughout the year we should receive new information as well as we will know which pokémons from Past generations will be in the new games.

In addition to the new games, Nintendo also announced DLC for Pokémon Legends: Arceus and other new additions to the Pokémon franchise. Check out the full video of the Pokémon Presents event held today (27th) below.

What did you think of the announcement of Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet? Did you like the new starters? Share in the comments with your opinion!

