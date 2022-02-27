Ninth-gen games Scarlet and Violet are announced

Another generation of little monsters coming!

The Pokémon Company announced today (27) the two new titles in the franchise! calls from violet and scarletthe games will bring a new generation of little monsters, as well as a new continent.

The announcement came at the end of Pokemon Presents, and provided few details about the game. Despite this, new initialswhich can be seen below:

At the presentation, it was also possible to check out the game’s announcement trailer:

The names of the new initial monsters have not yet been revealed in the video, but the website serebiiknown for releasing Pokémon information, indicated that the grass-type kitten is called sprigatitethe fire crocodile is fuecocoand the water-type duckling is called quaxly. The name of the new region was not revealed in the video, but the look and names of the new Pokemon seem to indicate that the location will be inspired by Mexico, Spain or other Hispanic regions.

There was also no information about the game’s mechanics or pokedex, so it’s too early to know how many and which Pokémon will appear in the title, or if it will have mechanics inspired by recent games, such as sword and shieldor same Legends: Arceus. Still, what has been shown seems to indicate that this is the case, as several little monsters occupy the setting, and locations similar to the Wild Area from the past generation can be seen. It also gives the impression of a more open world, which can further indicate this inspiration.

Pokemon: Scarlet and Pokemon: Violet still doesn’t have a release date, but the games will come to the Nintendo Switch at the end of 2022.

