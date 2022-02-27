Now NASA comes: Del Rey cut in half shows that nothing beats the Brazilian – 02/27/2022

NASA needs to study the Brazilian. He never ceases to outdo himself, especially when it comes to automotive “creativity”, popularly known as gambiarra.

The gambiarra of the time is that of a Ford Del Rey cut in half that, despite this, continues to work around. In the video above you can see that the car only has the front axle and it was cut from the rest of the monoblock after what would be the front seats.

O UOL Cars is now on TikTok! Follow fun videos, releases and curiosities about the automotive universe.

Like the engine, the gearbox also has front mount and traction, making it seem simple to make the car work that way. What needed to be changed for this to work is the fuel tank, which is originally in the rear.

With no room for a full tank, the hack comes into play again. The owner placed a small reservoir somewhere in the vehicle which, as it is a car with practically no electronics, did not suffer any problems in this regard.

The curious video is reminiscent of vehicles created for maneuvers, such as those of the pilot Carlos Cunha, who had cars that were divided in half during an acrobatics presentation and the driver left driving the back of the car – which had another engine, gearbox and axle of traction.

Want to read more about the automotive world and talk to us about it? Join our Facebook group! A place for discussion, information and exchange of experiences among car lovers. You can also follow our coverage on Instagram of UOL Carros.