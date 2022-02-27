According to journalist Lauro Jardim, in his column in the newspaper O Globo, Nubank wants to enter the cryptocurrency market through its investment platform. Today, Nubank has more than 53 million customers. According to Jardim, fintech would already be in conversation with cryptocurrency companies in order to enter the market.

Nubank plans to enter the cryptocurrency market

In short, many Nubank clients invest in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin. And so, the new investment option must be offered by NuInvest. It is worth noting that the company already allows its clients to access this type of investment through Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs).

ETFs are investment funds that operate like stocks, as they track stock indices as well as bonds. Fintech has been studying adding cryptocurrencies to its platform since late 2020, when it bought NuInvest. After trading, Nubank started offering QBTC11, an ETF 100% allocated in Bitcoin.

NuInvest is a Nubank platform 100% focused on investments. According to the digital bank, the platform is a strategy to increase the number of financial products already offered by fintech, in order to make users who want to invest.

Currently, Nubank’s investment platform has more than a thousand investment products, most of which are free of brokerage fees. Therefore, it is possible to invest in variable income products. Such as stocks, real estate funds, investment funds, BDRs and fixed income, such as Treasury Direct bonds, CDBs, among others.

Image: shinshila/ Shutterstock.com