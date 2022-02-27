NVIDIA suffers cyberattack that “completely compromises” some of the company’s businesses

Russia is named as the author of the attack, motivated by government sanctions

the account of NVIDIA Brazil hacked into Instagram It was small compared to what happens now. One day after the division of cybersecurity of FBI ask US companies to pay more attention to possible cyberattacks in retaliation for US sanctions, the NVIDIA was the victim of malware that “completely compromised parts of their business”. The information is from the English newspaper The Telegraph.

NVIDIA investigates attack that already affects users

More than GPUsa NVIDIA is a technology company with operations in the areas of servers, platform as a service, HPC computing and Artificial intelligence. And there are reports that many users are unable to use the services offered by the companies. The company had to shut down several systems to “pacify the invasion” before it spread further. There is no information about the total impact of the attack, but you can already be sure that it was big and started right after the attack. cyberwar division of Russia attacking Ukrainian systems.

The biggest concern of NVIDIA at the moment it is the attack to have sent some malware in an update of software. You cyber attacks to the US government (and several other places) in 2020 were carried out using this method. THE SolarWinds was invaded by a breach in Office 365, prompting hackers to send malware through updates to agencies and companies that used company software. The email servers NVIDIA are also partially operating at the moment, raising suspicion that confidential documents have been leaked.

More information throughout the day. Putin Khuylo



Russia is carrying out cyberattacks with new malware

O sandworm, a hacker group linked to the Russian government, is carrying out cyberattacks on the websites of Ukrainian agencies and banks. The new malware used by the group is called Win32/KillDisk.NCV and is responsible for destroy data after infecting devices. The virus is also capable of causing the device does not work properly or stops working completely.

…..

Via: WCCF Tech Source: The Telegraph