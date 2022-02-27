Oregano, ideal condiment for the health of the respiratory system and heart

Oregano is a condiment used especially in Mediterranean food, as it brings a very particular flavor to certain preparations. However, many people are unaware of the nutritional benefits of this condiment for the respiratory system or cardiovascular health.

Normally, when we cook, we use numerous spices simply for the purpose of flavor the recipe which we will prove later. In fact, most people don’t know the properties that each of the Spice who uses has.



In that regard, the oregano It is one of the most used spices in the diet of Mediterranean countries, although there is also a tradition in some countries in North Africa, China, Argentina, Mexico or the United States.

Thus, oregano hides in its nutritional composition important benefits for different aspects of health, such as respiratory system or cardiovascular health.

As for the food, oregano is the star condiment used in traditional Italian pizza, especially if it’s fresh. In addition, traditionally it has also been used in the form of oil and infusion as a remedy for different health conditions.

Beneficial for the respiratory system

Oregano is a condiment that we use daily and that is practically present in the pantry of any home in Spain. Thus, this particular spice has vitamin A, vitamin B6, vitamin C, vitamin E and vitamin K in its composition.



It is also an important source of essential minerals for the body, such as iron, calcium, magnesium and potassium. In addition to providing fiber and folates.

Due to all these properties, oregano is a condiment to which antioxidant, digestive and anti-inflammatory properties are attributed; therefore, it is a good ally to fight microbes and infections.

Currently, oregano is indicated to control cholesterol levels, relieve allergies, reduce fatigue or reduce disorders of the heart, respiratory system and urinary disorders. Properties are also attributed to combat conditions such as dandruff or acne.

oregano infusion

Normally, oregano is used as a condiment for other elaborations for which its flavor increases. However, one way to increase the nutritional benefits of this spice in the body is through the ingestion of an infusion of oregano.

Oregano infusion is especially beneficial in case of cold or profuse mucus. It should be remembered that this condiment helps alleviate some of the disorders related to respiratory system.

The way to prepare an infusion of oregano is frankly simple and can be made at any time at home. First, bring a liter of water to a boil in a pot and add a good handful of oregano leaves when the water is about to boil.

Then let it boil for about 3 or 4 minutes. Then remove the pan from the heat and let the infusion rest for about five minutes.

Finally, strain the infusion and serve it ready to drink. This infusion will have a particular flavor, but you can also add a teaspoon of honey to sweeten it if you like.

