Parliamentarians repudiate war, but no consensus on condemning Russia

Senators and federal deputies repudiated the war between Russia and Ukraine, but showed no consensus on Brazil coming to officially condemn Russia for the invasion. For part of the congressmen heard by the report, it would be enough to ask for the immediate suspension of hostilities and a diplomatic solution, without supporting a specific side, as the Itamaraty had already done.

On Friday night (25), Brazil voted against Russia at the United Nations Security Council, in an effort to reposition the country in the face of attacks on Ukraine and the worst international security crisis in decades. Before that, the position of the Itamaraty followed a trend of neutrality in Brazilian foreign policy, but, in Congress, there are those who have seen an excessive passivity of the Brazilian government in the face of the situation and even “veiled support”.

President of the Committee on Foreign Affairs and National Defense of the Chamber of Deputies, Aécio Neves (PSDB-MG) even talked to the Chief Minister of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira (PP), on Thursday (24), in an attempt to convince the President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to take a “clearer and firmer” position, without success so far.

Brazil cannot have a position that is understood as dubious”

Aécio Neves, deputy and chairman of the Chamber’s Foreign Relations Committee, told UOL

The president of the same collegiate body in the Senate, Kátia Abreu (PP-TO), also released a note on the same day. She said she considered “Russian military actions in Ukraine to be an extremely serious fact, which violates fundamental principles of the UN Charter and international law, as it undermines the sovereignty and territorial integrity of a sovereign country and endangers the lives of innocent citizens.” “.

A deputy from Bolsonaro’s allied base, under reservation, said that everyone should reject any type of violence and aggression against the sovereignty of a country, however, he questioned whether parliamentarians should go so far as to ask Brazil to take sides in the dispute.

Another deputy from the center evaluated that, “with his mouth closed, Bolsonaro will cause problems for Brazil and, if he opens his mouth, it will cause even more problems”. For him, the best thing to do is to listen to the diplomats and leave any and all positions to the Itamaraty alone. Despite Brazil’s tradition of non-interference, he stressed that the country tends to work closer to the values ​​of Western countries.

“The more we can act with diplomacy, without creating controversy, the better. But, it’s that jargon: if it stays, the animal catches and, if it runs, the animal eats”, he said, when considering possible economic losses if Brazil supports the Ukraine explicitly.

A colleague of his from the Chamber recalled that Bolsonaro’s personal opinions and decision-making are, in general, “unpredictable”. In his view, Bolsonaro has to be more concerned with the potential negative economic effects of the war than with the possible loss of votes in the reelection attempt in October for his handling of the country in the face of the conflict in Eastern Europe.

However, there are those who bet that the fact that Bolsonaro avoided condemning Russia personally reinforces, among his critics, the image of someone who would not care about human lives, as they say happened in the pandemic. In the opinion of politicians, in a presidential race disputed with former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), no vote should be despised.

A senator allied with the president, who also preferred not to be identified in the report, considers that there is a “confusion” of interpretation when associating Bolsonaro’s supposed support for Russia because of his trip to the country last week – in which he even announced “solidarity ” to the Russians — with the official position of the Federative Republic of Brazil.

For Bolsonaro’s ally, there is an attempt to take advantage of a crisis unrelated to Brazil to criticize Bolsonaro for electoral gain. In his opinion, any condemnation must come from the United Nations.

Part of the opposition released statements saying that the United States is partly to blame for the escalation of violence and the course of the war.

In general terms, for them, Russia is only defending itself against an “imperialist” policy of the North Americans in the region through NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization), a military alliance between North American and European nations created in context of the Cold War to prevent the advance of the Soviet Union on Western European countries.

Bolsonaro avoids criticizing Russia directly

President Bolsonaro has avoided talking about the war, let alone condemning Russia in a direct way. Last week, before the war started, he visited Putin in Moscow and said he was “in solidarity with Russia”, without explaining the context. He also said that Putin is a “peace-seeker”.

On Thursday, he disallowed the vice president, Hamilton Mourão, for having explicitly criticized Russia. At the time, Mourão also compared Putin to the German dictator Adolf Hitler. Bolsonaro’s attitude surprised Brazilian parliamentarians, even though not all of them support that Brazil officially condemns Russia for the war.

Ukraine wants Brazil to impose economic sanctions on Russia in an attempt to undermine Russian financial resources.

Economic sanctions and restrictions on exports to Russia have been discussed and agreed upon by the United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union. There are doubts, however, whether the measures will actually have practical effects.

One factor that makes the eventual application of economic sanctions unlikely is the significant trade between Russia and Brazilian agriculture, especially with the importation of fertilizers into Brazil.

Without Bolsonaro, Mercosur presidents condemn attacks

On this night, the presidents of Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay, members of Mercosur, condemned Russia’s attacks on Ukraine in a statement that did not include Brazil.

In a note released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Paraguay, which holds the presidency of Mercosur this semester, the leaders of the three countries said that Russia’s advance into Ukrainian territory constituted an “open violation of the principles and norms of international law”.

“In this regard… they vehemently call for the suspension of aggression and the immediate withdrawal of Russian military forces from Ukrainian territory for the urgent start of diplomatic negotiations leading to a peaceful, acceptable and lasting solution.”