Paulinha Bee

Paulinha Abelha: Understand how diuretics can act in the body

Causes that led to the singer’s fatal condition are investigated

Too much diuretics can cause dehydration and lead to infection.

The health situation that led Paulinha Abelha, lead singer of Calcinha Preta, to a fatal case at the age of 43 remains inconclusive. There are several hypotheses investigated by the doctors of the artist, who died last Wednesday (23), as a result of a multisystem involvement.

The singer from Sergipe even went into a grade 3 coma when admitted to the ICU, breathing with the help of machines and needed dialysis to filter toxic substances from her body. Among the hypotheses raised for the worsening of Paulinha’s health, intoxication by the use of slimming drugs and diuretics is being investigated.

According to doctors Marcos Aurélio Alves and André Luis Veiga de Oliveira, she was undergoing treatment to lose weight using a formula prescribed by a nutrologist. “It was prescribed and accompanied by a health professional,” said the hospital’s technical director, Ricardo Leite, at a press conference on the singer’s health last Tuesday (22).

To the Yahoo!, urologist Raphael Pedroso, from Hospital Oswaldo Cruz, in São Paulo, explains how diuretic drugs act on the body. “There is nothing to prove that the use of diuretics causes any type of infection. What can happen, a remote thing, if she had dehydration, the immune system was damaged and then it happened to be more susceptible to having an infection. But you cannot say that the use of diuretics is the cause of any infection,” he declared.

According to Pedroso, any type of diuretic in excess can cause dehydration. “In general, what diuretics do is take fluid out of the body. There are several types of diuretics and each of them acts on a different part of the kidney and that can have different repercussions for the body. in excess or in the wrong way is dehydration. You will urinate a lot, lose a lot of fluid and then you will have possible effects of dehydration”, explained the doctor.

Symptoms of dehydration include weakness, dry mouth and skin, dizziness, excessive tiredness and a more vulnerable immune system.

Infection?

About a possible infection due to the use of the drug, urologist Raphael explains that this can happen as a result of dehydration. “Some diuretics can cause you to lose more sodium in the urine and have repercussions on the brain. Others can cause you to lose more potassium in the urine and cause you to have cramps. There are some that we use for those who have kidney stones and have a lot left over calcium in the urine and we use it to remove this calcium in the urine, so the use of diuretics serves several different things”, he added.

According to Ricardo Leite, technical director of the Primavera hospital, the affected organs underwent biopsy to help in the diagnostic process, but there was no conclusion in time. A possible autoimmune disease, when the body itself attacks the immune system, was also investigated. a supposed previous chronic renal impairment was ruled out, as well as the connection of bacteria or viruses with the neurological condition.

A third hypothesis was Haff Syndrome, popularly known as “sushi disease”. It is caused by a muscle injury that results in the elevation of serum levels of creatine phosphokinase (CPK) – which causes darkening of the urine color, a characteristic that made it also known as “black urine disease” – because Paulinha Abelha ate in a restaurant on the eve of his illness. However, doctors do not consider this hypothesis because of the neurological impairment, which is not common in Haff Syndrome.

O Yahoo! contacted the advisory to find out about the use of diuretics by Paulinha Abelha and did not get confirmation. “It is not known to me whether she was on diuretic medications,” the team said.