PIS/Pasep salary bonus of up to R$1,212 will return with payments in March

Due to the Carnival holiday, the salary bonus payment schedule PIS/Pasep will have a break. In this sense, the next payment will be on March 15th for those born in July and for those who have reached the end of NIS 6.

See also: Auxílio Brasil: how to calculate the per capita income of those who live alone

Who is entitled to PIS/Pasep?

When considering that the payments are accrued for the base year 2020, the worker needs to:

be registered in PIS/Pasep for at least five years;

for at least five years; Have received in 2020, average monthly remuneration of up to two minimum wages;

Have worked in 2020, with a formal contract, for 30 consecutive days, or not; and

Have the information updated by employers in the Annual Social Information Report (Rais).

How to consult?

First, the worker must know which program he fits into, with the PIS intended for citizens who work in private companies and the Pasep aimed at public servants. In this case:

For those who receive the PIS (private company worker):

In the Worker Cashier App;

On the Caixa website;

in the app box has ;

; Through the Caixa service phone: 0800 726 0207.

For those who receive Pasep (public servant):

By telephone at the Banco do Brasil call center: 4004-0001 (capitals and metropolitan regions);

0800 729 0001 (other cities);

0800 729 0088 (hearing impaired).

What value will I receive?

The amount of the salary allowance takes into account the number of months worked. If in 2020, the citizen worked during the 12 months, he receives the maximum amount of R$ 1,212. If you have worked for 1 month, you receive 1/12 of the national wage, which is equivalent to R$ 101. See the table:

months worked Value 1 BRL 101.00 two BRL 202.00 3 BRL 303.00 4 BRL 404.00 5 BRL 505.00 6 BRL 606.00 7 BRL 707.00 8 BRL 808.00 9 BRL 909.00 10 BRL 1,010.00 11 BRL 1,111.00 12 BRL 1,212.00

PIS/Pasep Calendar in 2022

PIS is distributed according to the month of birth of the worker:

Birth month Pay day January february 8 February February, 10th March February 15th April February 17th May February 22 June February, 24 July March, 15 August March 17 September March 22 October March 24 November March 29th December March 31

The Pasep is granted according to the final digit of the worker’s registration number:

end of registration Pay day 0 February 15th 1 February 15th two February 17th 3 February 17th 4 February 22 5 February, 24 6 March, 15 7 March 17 8 March 22 9 March 24