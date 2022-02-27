PIS/Pasep salary bonus of up to R$1,212 will return with payments in March

Due to the Carnival holiday, the PIS/Pasep salary bonus payment schedule will have a break. In this sense, the next payment will be on March 15th for those born in July and for those who have reached the end of NIS 6.

Who is entitled to PIS/Pasep?

When considering that the payments are accrued for the base year 2020, the worker needs to:

  • be registered in PIS/Pasep for at least five years;
  • Have received in 2020, average monthly remuneration of up to two minimum wages;
  • Have worked in 2020, with a formal contract, for 30 consecutive days, or not; and
  • Have the information updated by employers in the Annual Social Information Report (Rais).

How to consult?

First, the worker must know which program he fits into, with the PIS intended for citizens who work in private companies and the Pasep aimed at public servants. In this case:

For those who receive the PIS (private company worker):

  • In the Worker Cashier App;
  • On the Caixa website;
  • in the app box has;
  • Through the Caixa service phone: 0800 726 0207.

For those who receive Pasep (public servant):

  • By telephone at the Banco do Brasil call center: 4004-0001 (capitals and metropolitan regions);
  • 0800 729 0001 (other cities);
  • 0800 729 0088 (hearing impaired).

What value will I receive?

The amount of the salary allowance takes into account the number of months worked. If in 2020, the citizen worked during the 12 months, he receives the maximum amount of R$ 1,212. If you have worked for 1 month, you receive 1/12 of the national wage, which is equivalent to R$ 101. See the table:

months workedValue
1BRL 101.00
twoBRL 202.00
3BRL 303.00
4BRL 404.00
5BRL 505.00
6BRL 606.00
7BRL 707.00
8BRL 808.00
9BRL 909.00
10BRL 1,010.00
11BRL 1,111.00
12BRL 1,212.00

PIS/Pasep Calendar in 2022

PIS is distributed according to the month of birth of the worker:

Birth monthPay day
Januaryfebruary 8
FebruaryFebruary, 10th
MarchFebruary 15th
AprilFebruary 17th
MayFebruary 22
JuneFebruary, 24
JulyMarch, 15
AugustMarch 17
SeptemberMarch 22
OctoberMarch 24
NovemberMarch 29th
DecemberMarch 31

The Pasep is granted according to the final digit of the worker’s registration number:

end of registrationPay day
0February 15th
1February 15th
twoFebruary 17th
3February 17th
4February 22
5February, 24
6March, 15
7March 17
8March 22
9March 24

