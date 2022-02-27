prize of R$ 500 thousand goes to SP ticket

The draw for the Federal lottery 5642 was held at Espaço da Sorte, in São Paulo. photo: file

The draw of the Federal lottery contest 5642 was held this Saturday (26) and had five main prizes

The prize of R$ 500 thousand of the Federal lottery contest 5642, drawn this Saturday (26), went to a ticket from Dracena, in São Paulo. The event was held at Espaço da Sorte, located in Bela Vista, in São Paulo, and four other bets won the other main amounts.

Federal Lottery Result 5642

Check the numbers of the five winning tickets in the Federal lottery 5642, drawn in São Paulo tonight:

1st prize of R$ 500 thousand – 21973 | MYRIAN FELICIAN IN DRACENA/SP

2nd prize of R$ 27 thousand – 90155 | CASA LOTERICA 302 SOUTH IN BRASILIA/DF

3rd prize of R$ 24 thousand – 25810 | BALDIN LOTTERIES IN SUMARE/SP

4th prize of R$ 19 thousand – 47756 | CAPUCHINHOS LOTTERIES IN CAXIAS DO SUL/RS

5th prize of R$ 18.3 thousand – 52484 | A CHAVE DE LUZ LTDA IN LUZ/MG

The event was held at Espaço Loterias Caixa, in Bela Vista, São Paulo, and broadcast live on Caixa’s YouTube channel.

How to receive the lottery prize?

To receive the prize of the Federal lottery contest 5642, players must go to a Caixa branch presenting their RG and CPF. If the amount is less than BRL 1,903.98, another option is to redeem it at lottery outlets.

The prize is awarded to those who get it right in five cases:

– Thousands, hundreds and tens of any of the numbers drawn in the five main prizes;

– Tickets whose numbers contain the final ten identical to one of the three preceding tens or three tens after the ten of the number drawn for the 1st prize, except for those awarded by the previous and subsequent approximation;

– The first prize unit.

The deadline to receive the amount is up to 90 calendar days from the date of the drawing of the Federal lottery 5642.

next draw

On Saturday, March 3, the Federal lottery draw 5643 takes place and the estimated prize is R$ 500 thousand. The draw is scheduled for 19:00 (Brasília time) and the bettors are able to buy the bet in lottery houses or with street vendors.

The player can check the result of the federal lottery