Putin Ally, Chechnya Leader Says He Has Sent Troops to Ukraine

Chechnya’s leader says he has sent troops to Ukraine in support of Russia. Photo: REUTERS/Chingis Kondarov

Ramzan Kadyrov, leader of Russia’s Chechnya region, said Chechen fighters were deployed to Ukraine;

The leader says he has 12,000 volunteers ready to increase the Russian contingent in the conflict;

Kadyrov said Russian forces could easily take major Ukrainian cities.

Ramzan Kadyrov, leader of the Russian region of Chechnya and an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, claimed that Chechen fighters were sent to Ukraine and called on Ukrainians to overthrow the government.

In a video published on Saturday (26), Kadyrov announced that he had 12,000 volunteers ready to increase the Russian contingent.

He also said Russian forces could easily take major Ukrainian cities, such as the capital Kiev, even if the main task was to avoid loss of life.

“As of today, at this minute, we do not have a single casualty, or wounded, not a single man had a runny nose,” said the Chechen leader.

“The president [Putin] made the right decision and we will carry out his orders under any circumstances,” concluded Kadyrov.

The political leader has often described himself as Putin’s “infantry soldier” and urged Ukrainians to rise up against his own government, which he said was made up of “neo-Nazis”. Ukrainian officials deny the description, which they say is absurd.

Kadyrov released the video as Russian forces attacked Ukrainian cities with artillery and cruise missiles on Saturday.