Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert; Ukraine agrees to meet Russian diplomats

Abhishek Pratap 2 mins ago News Comments Off on Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert; Ukraine agrees to meet Russian diplomats 0 Views

Vladimir Putin, February 27, 2022

Credit, Reuters

photo caption,

Image shows Vladimir Putin making announcement about Russian nuclear force this Sunday

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday that he is putting Russia’s strategic nuclear force on “special alert” – the highest level.

In conversation with military officials, including Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Putin said Western nations had taken “hostile actions” towards Russia and imposed “illegitimate sanctions”.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki reacted to Putin’s announcement by saying that at no time was Russia under threat from NATO.

“We’ve seen him do this several times. At no time was Russia under threat from NATO or under threat from Ukraine,” she told ABC News.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Vladimir Putin puts Russia’s nuclear deterrent forces on high alert

War in Ukraine: Vladimir Putin puts Russia’s nuclear deterrent forces on high alert. Photo: Reproduction …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved