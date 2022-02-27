Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert; Ukraine agrees to meet Russian diplomats

February 27, 2022, 11:35 am -03 Updated 16 minutes ago

Credit, Reuters photo caption, Image shows Vladimir Putin making announcement about Russian nuclear force this Sunday

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday that he is putting Russia’s strategic nuclear force on “special alert” – the highest level.

In conversation with military officials, including Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Putin said Western nations had taken “hostile actions” towards Russia and imposed “illegitimate sanctions”.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki reacted to Putin’s announcement by saying that at no time was Russia under threat from NATO.

“We’ve seen him do this several times. At no time was Russia under threat from NATO or under threat from Ukraine,” she told ABC News.

“This is all a pattern of President Putin and we are going to face it. We have the ability to defend ourselves, but we also need to draw attention to what we are seeing here coming from President Putin,” he added.

US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said Putin’s attitude was “unacceptable”.

“This means that President Putin continues to escalate this war in a totally unacceptable way and we have to continue to contain his actions as tightly as possible,” she said in an interview with CBS News.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called Putin’s order “dangerous” and “irresponsible”.

“Of course, when you combine that rhetoric with what they’re doing in Ukraine — waging war against an independent, sovereign nation, conducting a full-scale invasion of Ukraine — it adds to the gravity of the situation,” he told CNN.

Meeting between Russians and Ukrainians

At about the same time as Putin’s announcement, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he was willing to send a Ukrainian delegation to speak with a Russian diplomatic delegation on the Ukraine-Belarus border.

“We agreed that the Ukrainian delegation would meet with the Russian delegation without preconditions [estabelecidas] on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border, near the Pripyat River,” said a Zelensky statement issued just hours after the Ukrainian president spoke with Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko by phone.

“Alexander Lukashenko took responsibility for ensuring that all planes, helicopters and missiles positioned on Belarusian territory remain on the ground during the Ukrainian delegation’s travel, talks and return.”

Zelensky had previously said that he would not meet with a Russian delegation on Belarusian territory because the invasion of Russia was launched in part via Belarus.

Neither Russia nor Belarus has issued statements about possible negotiations.

Gordon Corera review

BBC News Security Reporter

President Putin has ordered his military command to place nuclear forces on “special” alert.

This comes after Moscow accused NATO countries of making “aggressive statements”.

Russia’s leader had already signaled that he was willing to use nuclear weapons as he began his invasion of Ukraine.

Last week it warned that “anyone who tries to get in our way” will see consequences “that you have never seen in your history”.

Those words were widely interpreted as a threat to use nuclear weapons if the West tried to intervene.

The public switch to high alert status is Moscow’s way of sending a message. Switching to alert status probably makes it easier to launch weapons faster. But that doesn’t mean there is any real intention to use them.

Russia has the largest stockpile of nuclear weapons in the world, but Moscow knows that NATO also has enough arsenal to destroy Russia.

But Putin’s aim is likely to thwart NATO support for Ukraine, creating uncertainty about how far he is willing to go.