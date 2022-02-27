Putin puts nuclear weapons teams on alert | Ukraine and Russia

“As you can see, countries in the West not only take unfriendly measures against us in the economic dimension — I mean the sanctions that everyone knows well and also the top leaders who lead NATO who allow themselves to make aggressive statements towards our country. “, he stated on state TV.

“In this way, I command the defense minister so that the country’s deterrence forces are on standby,” he said.

Deterrence is the act of preventing an attack by causing harm to the aggressor—this is a reference to military units that include nuclear weapons.

Why Russia doesn’t want Ukraine in NATO

NATO (which stands for North Atlantic Treaty Organization) is an alliance formed by 30 countries, including the US, Canada, UK and France. The organization was created in 1949, during the so-called Cold War period, under the leadership of the US in opposition to the former Soviet Union. With the end of the communist bloc in 1991, NATO started to act, above all, as an alliance that looks after the economic interests of its members.