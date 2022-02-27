Putin puts Russia’s nuclear deterrent forces on high alert

KIEV – The President Vladimir Putin ordered on Sunday, 27, that Russian nuclear deterrent forces be placed on high alert, in a dramatic escalation of tensions between Russia and the West over the invasion of Ukraine.

In practice, the measure places the nuclear weapons of Russia on launch readiness, raising fears that the invasion could escalate into nuclear war. So far, however, there are no indications that Putin has any concrete plans to use them.

The threat comes after the United States and Europe imposed tough sanctions against Russia and Putin himself.

Speaking at a meeting with his top officials, Putin said on Sunday that the main powers of the nato made “aggressive statements” against their country.

“Western countries are not only taking hostile actions against our country in the economic sphere, but senior officials from top NATO members have made aggressive statements about our country,” Putin said in televised remarks.

Putin this week vowed retaliation against any nation that intervened directly in Ukraine’s conflict, citing his country’s status as a nuclear power.

the ambassador of USA at the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield responded to the threats while appearing on a news program this Sunday. “President Putin continues to escalate this war in a totally unacceptable way,” Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield said. “And we have to continue to condemn his actions in the strongest possible way.”/AP