Putin’s War Will Make Ukraine a Failed State

On the 16th of January, I started my column by stating that “the question about Russian intervention in Ukraine has shifted from the category of ‘if’ to ‘when’ and ‘how’”.

It is now equally evident that the aim of Vladimir Putin It’s install a government in Kiev that obeys him. In the medium term, he will fail and focus on plan B: turning Ukraine into a failed state.

The Ukrainian military is putting up an unexpected resistance for the Russians, but not for those who have observed in recent months their enthusiasm to defend the freedom and dignity of those they love. When facing death against a much stronger enemy, people carry love for their own in their hearts. It is only possible to make this sacrifice for this love.

Russia is waging a war of choice for a man, Vladimir Putin, who needs to fulfill his sadomasochistic fantasies of masculinity, dragging his country and neighbors with him. “Like it or not, it’s your duty, my beauty,” Putin said in a message to Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky. The quote is from a song that glorifies rape and necrophilia.

Ukrainians have no choice but to shed their own blood as they try to impose the greatest possible cost on the invader. In the end, Russia will prevail, and resistance will serve as an incentive for an even more vicious punishment against the Ukrainians.

Putin was clear: “I appeal to Ukraine’s military: do not allow Ukrainian neo-Nazis to use their children, wives and elderly people as human shields. Take the power into your own hands. It will be easier for us to come to an agreement.” Volodmyr Zelensky is a Jew.

Putin will find a military junta to call his own. He will not be able to stabilize Ukraine. But he will prevent the emergence of a thriving liberal democracy with the same historical, cultural and geographical matrix as Russia, serving as an inspiration for a Russian uprising against its yoke and the extortion of the kleptocracy that surrounds it.

None of what I say is the result of any kind of “nose”, much less my desire, but the learning of Putin’s 22 years in power, combined with the analysis of information on the ground, satellite images sold by private companies and videos made by witnesses, confirmed by geolocation techniques.

I am suffering, and I feel personally offended by those who confuse aggressor and victimized, truth and lie, concluding that it is all a “war of narratives”.

I carry with me the pain of having witnessed countless times people dying as Ukrainians and Russians are now dying for the vanity of a man. Faced with this, indifference is a form of aggression.