Rakuten CEO announces donation to Ukrainians

Japanese billionaire Hiroshi “Mickey” Mikitani, 56, announced on Saturday that he will donate 1 billion yen to Ukraine. The tycoon’s gesture is being made because of Russia’s attacks on the eastern European neighbor.

On his Twitter profile, Mikitani shared a letter sent to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky talking about the donation to the country.

“We are really limited in what we can do, but after consulting with our family, we have decided to donate 1 billion yen to Ukraine. Our hearts are with you,” the billionaire wrote.

Mikitani is founder and CEO of Rakuten, Japan’s largest e-commerce retailer. According to Forbes magazine, he has an estimated net worth of $5.4 billion. He was the seventh richest Japanese in 2021, according to the publication.

In the letter addressed to Zelensky, Mikitani remembers his visit to Kiev, the capital of Ukraine, in 2019, when he met the Ukrainian president.

“I was really fascinated by the beautiful city of Kiev, but also by its deep knowledge of digital technology”

Hiroshi “Mickey” Mikitani to Ukrainian President

The billionaire says Ukraine is being “run over” by an “unjustified force”. He says that the president is being brave in the face of Russian attacks, and warns that the donation was intended as humanitarian aid for the victims of the war.

“I sincerely hope that Russia and Ukraine can resolve this issue peacefully and that the people of Ukraine can have peace again as soon as possible. I will continue to support Ukraine and its people,” he wrote. Mikitani.