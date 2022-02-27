Reader’s article: “Western Weakness”

The journalist Rodrigo Constantino (Coluna Oeste) makes, in this article, an impeccable reading about the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which started this week and has already left several dead.

It is worth checking:

Russia invaded Ukraine on Thursday. Putin reckoned that all the rhetoric of Western leaders was just that: pure rhetoric. The Russian autocrat then decided to go ahead with his imperialist plans, to rescue part of the territorial configuration that the then Soviet Union had – remembering that Putin, a former KGB agent, considered the fall of the USSR a “geopolitical catastrophe”.

Left to their own devices by the “progressive” West, it remains for the Ukrainian people to “Ukrainize”, as they did against their own government and was documented in the film “Winter on Fire”, and to demonstrate some heroism in the resistance to Russian imperialism of Putin. But everyone knows that, in practice, the Ukrainians, without concrete Western help, have no chance of victory.

There are several causes for this war, but we cannot rule out the growing fragility of the West as one of the factors that triggered these events. When the sheriff of the free world is cowardly, the enemies of freedom are bolder. The West urgently needs a new Churchill, who knew human nature and was willing to sacrifice to defend Western civilization.

Faced with the “appeasement” policy with the Nazis, Churchill prophesied: “Between dishonor and war, they chose dishonor, and they will have war”. Churchill knew that “an appeaser is someone who feeds a crocodile expecting to be the last to be eaten.” This perception applies perfectly to the current case involving Ukraine.

Russia, the United States and Great Britain signed an agreement with Ukraine on December 5, 1994 under which the three countries guarantee the territorial unity of this former Soviet republic, in exchange for it renounces nuclear weapons. In the document, Russia, Great Britain and the United States praise Ukraine’s accession to the treaty on the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons and expect that country to destroy all the weapons it still possesses, in exchange for guaranteeing its territorial integrity. Apparently, the disarmament policy did not work very well for the Ukrainians…

Ben Shapiro got right to the point: “The British handed over control of Hong Kong to China in 1997 with the promise that China would maintain autonomy in the area. China lied. Ukraine surrendered its nuclear weapons in 1994, with American support, in exchange for Russia’s promise not to invade. Russia lied.” The moral of the story is quite simple: “don’t trust the promises of dictators. And Western nations that facilitate concessions in exchange for promises from dictators are also not to be trusted in the long run.”

For Shapiro, “What Russia and China are demonstrating is that challenging global hegemony doesn’t require you to be particularly strong. It just requires that the hegemony be weak, bloated and self-obsessed.” What we are seeing is related to changes in the tectonic plates of geopolitics, but not necessarily because of the strengthening of Russia and China, but because of the weakening of the West.

In the moment after the Russian invasion, the prefectures of Berlin and Paris lit up monuments in the colors of Ukraine. Perhaps there is no better symbol to illustrate Western weakness. It’s like thinking that singing “Imagine” and releasing soap bubbles in favelas will bring peace to the place. These people live in the eternal kindergarten, with an aesthetic and romantic vision of life, disconnected from reality as it is. You should watch Polanski’s “The God of Carnage” to better understand that the world is not New York’s Central Park.

We can even imagine the note that NATO would like to release at such a time: “Our soldiers are ready and with high morale to help Ukraine”. Meanwhile, Putin smiles that Mona Lisa smile he knows best about. Do Ukrainian feminists already miss “toxic masculinity” or are they still hoping that men like the seal impersonator and Justin Trudeau will offer protection from the Russians? Emasculation in the West takes its toll.

Not to mention the weird priorities. We can see the reaction of Western leaders to Putin: “How absurd! The Russian army has little minority, no trans, black or women, its artillery is not environmentally friendly and, amazingly, there are unvaccinated and maskless soldiers in the platoons. Where has this been seen?!” The irony here serves as an outlet for the despair of those who have seen this trend for a long time, but feel powerless in the face of it.

Olavo de Carvalho, in February 2021, wrote: “Putin seems to be the last ruler who still knows the reality: Whoever is in charge is whoever has the weapons, not whoever has the computer. I want to see one of those Silicon Valley freaks mess with him. In Hour H, the only real power that exists is not the power to lie. It’s the power to kill. Old Stalin would ask: How many armed divisions does Bill Gates have?” Olaf is right.

In the meantime, let’s look at the “analysis” of the international correspondent of the newspaper O Globo, Guga Chacra, when Joe Biden won the suspicious elections against Trump: “The world will be smoother without Trump. The nightmare of the Trump era is over. One can criticize Biden (and rest assured that I will criticize a lot when necessary). But he is a normal person. Trump was bad.” The “adult in the room” versus the bad guy: here is the journalist’s “analysis”. Then came that botched exit from Afghanistan, which handed power to Taliban terrorists on a plate.

My magazine colleague, Ana Paula Henkel, snarled at this militant media as soon as Putin declared war on Ukraine: “When Trump left the White House, a CNN Americana presenter cried on air and said that the world would now live in peaceful times. Another from GloboNews wrote that ‘the world will be smoother without Trump’. Abandon the press with pompom in hand. They don’t do analysis anymore. And it’s been a long time.”

The western cry will not stop the imperialist pretensions of Russia and China. “Cute” and increasingly effeminate men are not going to face soldiers forged in Siberia or rural China. If the price of freedom is eternal vigilance, the price of peace is the power and determination to defend it. We have to be prepared for the worst, even if we can hope for the best. Diplomacy without the shadow of the sword is powerless. And between us: in the face of all this weakness of the West, if I am a resident of Taiwan, I start packing my bags today…

Rodrigo Constantino/Journalist