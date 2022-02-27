refugees wait hours to cross borders

The UN Agency (United Nations) Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said today (26) that more than 150,000 people have already left Ukraine since the beginning of the war with Russia towards other countries. Half of the refugees went to Poland, but Moldova, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia have also been receiving Ukrainians since the war began on Thursday, the 24th. Many of them are spending hours crossing the borders.

“Displacement in Ukraine is also growing, but the military situation makes it difficult to estimate numbers and provide aid,” Grandi said on his Twitter account.

The UN estimates that the number of Ukrainian refugees could reach 4 million depending on the evolution of the conflict. The refugee agency has a presence in Hungary, Poland and Romania. Slovakia and the Czech Republic are served by the regional office in Budapest, the Hungarian capital.

Since men aged between 18 and 60 cannot leave Ukraine, after the government of President Volodymyr Zelensky called Ukrainians to war, the vast majority of Ukrainian refugees crossing the country’s borders are women and children.

Poland

The Polish government said today that it has already taken in about 100,000 refugees. In addition to Ukrainians, there are also foreigners living in the country attacked by Russia. About 90% of them have family or friends in the country.

Authorities say the wait time to cross the border ranges from 6 to 12 hours in some places.

In Medyka in southern Poland, about 85 km from Lviv in western Ukraine, the roads are full of cars, police directing traffic and people hugging loved ones after they arrived on the Polish side. An internet map site shows the way congested with heavy traffic.

Romania

The Romanian government said that this morning there was a 15 km line at the Porubne-Siret border post, one of the routes between the two countries. Therefore, it asks the population to use other entry points to speed up the process.

Local media have reported that many men have taken their families to the Ukrainian border, leaving women and children there, and making their way back.

* With information from ANSA