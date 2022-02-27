Renal failure: understand more about the complication that killed Paulinha Abelha | LIFE | The Criticism | Amazon – Amazon

Doctor warns of complications that can occur due to kidney malfunction

Kidney failure is a condition where the kidneys lose the ability to perform their basic functions. It can be classified as acute (AKI), when there is a sudden and rapid loss of kidney function, or chronic (CRF), where the loss is slow, progressive and irreversible.

Data from the Brazilian Society of Nephrology show that the global prevalence of chronic kidney disease is 7.2% among people over 30 years old and between 28% and 46% among people over 64 years old. In Brazil, it is estimated that more than 10 million people suffer from the disease.

Caciano Vinicius Krenchinski, General Practitioner of the Hapvida System, explains what the main symptoms of someone who is having a kidney failure crisis would be. “The main symptoms related to kidney disease are the presence of bleeding, foamy urine, excessive decrease in urinary volume, swelling in the legs or generalized, in addition to general symptoms with malaise, indisposition, nausea, back pain and excessive elevation of pressure with no other cause. apparent. Always remembering that, normally, symptoms only appear in an advanced stage of kidney disease, and regular preventive exams are essential to identify possible problems at an early stage as well as control diabetes and high blood pressure that are the main causes of chronic kidney disease “, highlights .

The doctor still makes the alert for the chance of the disease evolving and leaving the patient in a coma, for example. “Advanced kidney failure without treatment can progress to severe forms, even leading to life-threatening coma. In these situations, hemodialysis is usually indicated.

Kidney failure can be treated in two ways: for milder cases, treatment is necessary following all the guidelines prescribed by the doctor, such as medication and a diet designed to treat and prevent the chronic form of the disease, and also avoiding the start of dialysis. . In more severe cases, dialysis or even a kidney transplant may be necessary.

Paulinha case

The singer Paulinha Abelha, lead singer of the band Calcinha Preta, died this Wednesday (23), at the age of 43, she was hospitalized in a private hospital in Aracaju (SE), since February 11, where she was admitted with a kidney problem.

She was depending on blood donations to follow the medical treatment, as highlighted by the artist’s family and friends. Paulinha had a serious neurological condition, breathing with the help of machines and undergoing dialysis. According to doctors, a number of factors generated significant blood loss in the patient’s body and, therefore, anemia.

Due to kidney problems, the singer had to undergo dialysis, a procedure that consists of removing toxic substances that are retained in the body when the kidneys stop working properly. If a person has compromised kidney function, the organ stops producing a hormone called Erythropoietin, which is essential for the production of red blood cells.



