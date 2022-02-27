Renault Mégane will return to Brazil, but now as an electric SUV

Renault is strengthening its line of electric cars in Brazil. After leaving Zoe alone for years, despite having the shy and hidden company of the electric Kangoo, Renault will bring two battery-powered cars to Brazil later this year. In addition to the already announced Kwid E-Tech, the Mégane E-Tech will also be sold here.

According to information from Motor1, the new Renault Mégane E-Tech arrives in our country in the second half of the year. Coincidentally shortly after the debut of the electric Kwid. However, don’t get carried away that mid-sized hatchbacks are making a comeback. Even because the Mégane is now an SUV. In other words, the Nissan Leaf remains the only electric medium hatch in Brazil.

The new generation Mégane has migrated to the CMF-EV platform and is considerably larger than the mid-sized hatch it replaced. It is 4.21 m long, 1.78 m wide, 1.50 m high and has a wheelbase of 2.70 m. They are measurements very close to those of a Nivus, which is 5 cm longer, 3 cm narrower and 2 cm taller.

Half hatch, half SUV

With batteries that combine nickel, cobalt and manganese, the Mégane has its power kit 40% smaller than the batteries in the Zoe. In the most basic version, 40 kWh provides 300 km of autonomy. The 60 kWh version delivers 470 km of autonomy with a full charge. The engine can be 130 hp or 218 hp, always at the front.

Visually, the new Mégane makes its position as an SUV clear by the presence of wheel arches and the underbody all painted in gloss black. The bodywork is tall, voluminous and robust. A special highlight for the very high waistline, straight hood and low roof, almost like a coupe.

The tapered headlights link to the front grille but feature an S at the bottom as a daytime running light. The air intake has a contrasting paint, which can be gold, silver, black or in body color. The rear has thin LED taillights connected with the Renault logo in the center. The contrasting detail on the front is replicated on the rear bumper.

Inside, forget all about other Renaults. The cabin is modern, luxurious and full of screens. The multimedia is 12 inches in the more expensive versions and is positioned vertically. There is a simpler 9-inch version. The instrument panel is a large 12.3-inch screen which gathers various information, including the map.

above zoe

Expect prices in Brazil above R$300,000, as the Mégane is positioned above the Zoe. There in Europe, Zoe goes up to 33,500 euros (R$ 194,708), but in Brazil it hovers between R$ 204,990 and R$ 229,990. The Mégane starts at 32,200 euros (R$ 187,175) and goes up to 40,900 euros (R$ 237,747). Renault is expected to bring the most equipped and powerful version of the electric SUV.

