Result of Dupla-sena 2340, prize of R$ 9 million; Saturday, February 26

Check here the results of Dupla-sena 2340, with a prize of R$ 9 million. In the last draw, held on Thursday, the prize of R$ 8.4 million accumulated. Find out more here, in the lotteriesof Techno News.

The sweepstakes of Double Seat are held 3 times a week, Tuesday and Thursday and Saturday. In addition Cashier broadcasts the draw through digital channels YouTube and Facebook. See the dozens drawn here Double Sena 2340 Result:

Result of Double Sena 2340:

1st Draw: 14-30-41-42-44-47

2nd Draw: 02-04-18-19-21-41

What are your chances of winning? With a single bet of 6 tens, your chances of taking the jackpot to the Double Sena 2340 Result are of one (1) chance in 15.8 million, that is, to hit the 6 tens, with a minimum bet (R$ 2.5).

However, you can increase your odds by adding dozens to your game and/or sticking to Box Balloons. To purchase a pool, just request it at the Lottery counter.

Doubles: how to bet?

Bet until 5:30 pm on lottery houses and in the same way, you can also bet on the Caixa Online Lotteries or Accredited Lotteries. Accredited Lotteries accept bets until 3 pm on the day of the draw.

And the value of a single bet of 6 dozenscosts only BRL 2.5. Leva the main prize whoever hits the 6 tens. However, those who hit 5, 4 and 3 tens also win smaller prizes.

Have you checked the result of Dupla-sena 2459? Go straight to an agency Cashier, receive your prize. Because, the prizes expire after 90 days of the draw, after which it is passed on to the National Treasury and the winner is no longer entitled to the prize.

