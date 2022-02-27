Result of today’s Federal Lottery 5642, Saturday (26/02)

Saturday’s Federal Lottery is back with a big prize and today, February 26, the Federal Lottery 5642 result will be drawn at Espaço da Sorte, in São Paulo. Five main prizes will be paid in the contest, and the highest value can reach R$ 500 thousand.

Federal lottery result contest 5642

Time to check the numbers of the tickets drawn in the result of the Federal lottery 5642 and the prize of each one:

result of the federal award of R$ 500,000.00 – 21973

result of the federal award of R$ 27,000.00 – 90155

result of the federal award of R$ 24,000.00 – 25810

result of the federal award of R$ 19,000.00 – 47756

result of the federal award of R$ 18,300.00 – 52484

In this type of federal lottery, five main prizes are paid per extraction. Players can win the following amounts in regular contests: R$500,000, R$27,000, R$24,000, R$19,000 and R$18,300.

Saturday’s Lottery Prize

However, once a month, Caixa carries out the millionaire monthly extraction that pays the premiums of: R$ 1.3 million, R$ 15.5 thousand, R$ 14 thousand, R$ 13 thousand and R$ 12.2 thousand . Tickets that do not come out in the result of the Federal lottery contest 5640 can also win.

In addition to the five main prizes, you can win by matching: One of the five numbers drawn for the main prizes or the first prize unit; The thousands, hundreds and tens of any of the numbers drawn in the five main prizes; and The final ten identical to one of the three preceding or following the ten of the number drawn for the 1st prize.

The prize of the Federal lottery contest 5641 can be redeemed at Caixa branches upon presentation of the RG and CPF. If the amount is less than BRL 1,903.98, the winner can also withdraw at lottery outlets.

Caixa Lotteries prizes have an expiration date of up to 90 days after the result of the draw. After this period, the amounts are transferred to the national treasury for application in the FIES – Higher Education Student Financing Fund.