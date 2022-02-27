Romania, a refuge for Ukrainians and a NATO outpost in the east

“My husband accompanied us to the border before returning to Kiev to fight,” explains a young Ukrainian woman upon arriving in Romania, a country that belonged to the Soviet orbit and is now on the front lines in the face of a possible Russian advance.

Since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the offensive against Ukraine on Thursday, more than 25,000 refugees have been registered by the border police.

Accompanied by her three children, Olga, who did not give her last name, crossed the Danube to reach the small port of Isaccea. This 36-year-old marketer will spend a few days there before traveling to Bulgaria.

“We will never go back to Ukraine,” says Andrey, a 40-year-old lawyer. As early as 2014, he had fled the breakaway region of Donbass to take refuge in Odessa, until he was forced to leave his home once again, with his wife and three children, he tells AFP.

Romania, which shares a 650 km border with Ukraine, is considered preserved for the time being due to its membership of the European Union and NATO.

But for months, in the face of growing tensions with Moscow, this former Soviet Union satellite has been demanding a reinforcement of the eastern flank of the Atlantic Alliance.

His pleas were heeded, and in January the United States sent a Stryker tank and 1,000 troops to a base located near the Black Sea, in addition to the 900 already deployed in Romania.

In February, six Eurofighter Typhoon planes from the German Air Force were joined by four planes from the Italian Air Police.

And French President Emmanuel Macron announced in Brussels on Friday that his country would accelerate the deployment of around 500 military personnel under NATO.

The situation was further complicated by Moscow’s seizure on Thursday of the Isle of Serpents, a rock in the Black Sea that lies 45 km off the Romanian coast. Uninhabited but strategically important, it was the subject of a dispute between Bucharest and Kiev before being assigned to Ukraine by the International Court of Justice in The Hague in 2009.

“We will have to get used to living with the Russians on our borders (…), but these are NATO borders,” said Romanian Defense Minister Vasile Dîncu.

In addition, the presence of Russians near Romanian territorial waters could discourage companies that have concessions and plan to exploit gas deposits discovered there, experts say.

“The Kremlin’s goals are not limited to Ukraine,” warned NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. “Putin demanded the withdrawal of Alliance forces from the territories of all countries that have joined since 1997,” he recalled.

