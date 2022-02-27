Russia and Ukraine battle for control of Kiev on the 4th day of the war | Ukraine and Russia

The war in Ukraine entered its fourth day this Sunday (27). The Kiev night began with the sounding of sirens announcing Russian attacks. Explosions were heard in the capital, but President Volodymyr Zelensky assures that the city is still under Ukrainian control. Kiev City Hall said there will be a curfew between 5pm and 8am until February 28.

LIVE: Sirens sound again in Kiev



Ukrainian forces clash with Russian troops on the streets of Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city, on Sunday, Governor Oleh Sinegubov said.

“The lights of Russian enemy vehicles have already appeared in Kharkiv, including in the city center. Ukrainian armed forces are destroying the enemy. We ask civilians not to leave.”

There are videos showing the lights of military vehicles crossing streets and also images of a burning tank.

In the Ukrainian press, there are reports of explosions in the city of Vasylkiv (40 km south of Kiev), where an oil depot would have been destroyed – the administration of the capital recommends residents to close their windows well and avoid intoxication by smoke. In Kharkiv, images show explosions in a gas pipeline, the result of an air strike

The hacker-activist group Anonymous has announced that a “cyber attack against Russia” is underway. According to the organization’s profile, Russian state TV has been hacked and is broadcasting “the reality of what is happening in Ukraine”. The Ukrainian government volunteers to wage a cyber war against the Russians.

26/02/2022: See images of the third day of Russian attacks on Ukraine

In a video posted earlier, Zelensky stated, “We have resisted and are successfully repelling enemy attacks. The fight continues.” He also said his government would arm those who wanted to help the Ukrainian military and declined the US government’s offer.

In a later speech, Zelensky announced that he had called on “all friends of Ukraine” to help fight a Russian invasion and declared that he would fight for as long as it took to liberate the country.

One of the most impressive images of this third day of the war in Ukraine showed the moment when a residential building was hit in Kiev on Saturday morning. (watch the video above). Two people died, and 30 were injured.

It is possible to see the missile entering an apartment, causing a flash and destroying the property (see photos).

The UK said the bulk of Russia’s troops are within 30 kilometers of central Kiev and that Ukraine’s airspace has not yet been taken over. There were reports of an attack on a power station in the capital – with the aim of trying to keep it in the dark – and of clashes on the outskirts of the city.

Also in Kiev, a Russian airstrike killed a child and wounded five people, including three children, at the Okhmatdyt children’s hospital. The information is from the Ukrainian newspaper “Kyiv Independent”.

In a previous report, the Ministry of Health of Ukraine had reported that at least 198 citizens of the country, including three children, had died in the conflict. The number of injured, according to the report, was 1,115, including 33 children. The information is from the Russian agency Interfax. The Ukrainian government says about 3,500 Russian soldiers are dead or wounded.

A Russian bombing raid in Donetsk, in eastern Ukraine, killed 19 civilians, Russian news agency Interfax reported.

Summary of recent events:

The Russian government says Ukraine refused to negotiate, but the Ukrainians denied it.

Latin American foreign ministers work on a joint plan to evacuate Ukraine.

Bolsonaro said that Brazil defends the sovereignty of countries and that the focus is to help Brazilians

The Kremlin’s official website is down.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the armed forces had been ordered to advance in all directions in Ukraine.

Kiev’s mayor said there is no major military presence in the Ukrainian capital.

Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States said Russia attacked ships in the Black Sea and destroyed a dam near Kiev.

Britain said the Russian advance was slowed by logistical problems and Ukrainian resistance.

Twitter said it is aware that its services are being restricted “to some people in Russia”.

YouTube has suspended monetization of several Russian channels, including state-owned RT.

Roman Abramovich, Russian billionaire linked to the Kremlin, handed over Chelsea command.

Russia has closed airspace to Romania, and Lufthansa, the German airline, has suspended flights to Russia for a week.

Germany approved the export of 400 grenade launchers from the Netherlands to Ukraine and also announced the dispatch of 1,000 anti-tank weapons and 500 surface-to-air missiles (the Netherlands will also send anti-tank weapons).

Ukraine has summoned an “IT army” to act in the cyber battle against Russia.

In addition, the German foreign and economy ministries said the country favors imposing “targeted and functional” restrictions on Russia on the global Swift interbank payment system. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he supported the measure.

European Commission President Usurla Van der Leyen said the European Union would isolate Russia from the international financial system.

According to the United Nations (UN) refugee agency, 150,000 people have already left the territory after the invasion by Russia. Polish Deputy Interior Minister Pawel Szefernaker said about 100,000 Ukrainians had already crossed the border into Poland.

February 26 – Building hit by bombing in Kiev

Russian government says Ukraine refused to negotiate; ukrainians deny

The Russian government said on Saturday that Ukraine had refused to negotiate with its enemies to try to stop the aggression. Russia invaded Ukraine three days ago.

Quickly, an adviser to Ukraine’s presidency told Reuters that his country did not refuse to negotiate. The Ukrainians had already prepared what they would demand and what they would give in, but Russia initially imposed conditions that made dialogue unfeasible.

He said that Ukrainians consider these actions an attempt to defeat their country and impose conditions that he considers unacceptable.

Photo released by Ukraine's presidency shows Vlodymyr Zelensky in downtown Kiev

Biggest attack in Europe in 80 years

The attack is the biggest by one country against another since World War II, 80 years ago.

On Thursday (24), Russian troops attacked Ukraine on three fronts (land, air and sea), quickly taking Chernobyl, in the north of the country. In the early hours of Saturday (26), in local time, the offensive of Moscow reached Kiev. The Ukrainian capital was hit by explosions that caused damage to residential areas of the city.

On Friday, the Russian government said it was ready to send a delegation to Minsk, the Belarusian capital, for talks with Ukraine, adding that Ukraine’s demilitarization would be an essential part of the negotiation. Shortly before, the government of Ukraine stated that it is ready for talks with Russia, including on neutral status in relation to NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization), an alliance that plays an important role in the dispute between the two countries. (read more about it below).

In response to the Russian attack on Ukraine, the United States, the European Union and the United Kingdom announced sanctions against President Vladimir Putin. Russia, in turn, used its veto power to block the UN Security Council resolution that would have served to condemn the invasion of Ukraine.

“If talks are possible, they must be held. If in Moscow they say they want to have talks, including on neutral status, we are not afraid of that,” Mykhailo Podolyak, Ukrainian presidential adviser, told Reuters news agency.

“Our readiness for dialogue is part of our persistent pursuit of peace,” added Podolyak.

Despite statements by spokesman Peskov, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the Ukrainian military should seize power, suggesting the overthrow of President Volodymyr Zelensky. In a TV speech, Putin said it would be easier for them if the military took power. In the same video, he calls Zelensky and members of his government a “gang of drug addicts and neo-Nazis”.

Ukraine is currently not part of NATO or the European Union, although it wants to join both, which Moscow doesn’t like.

Russia and Ukraine have an ancient history of conflict. Over the centuries, Ukraine, a former Soviet republic, was part of empires, suffered numerous invasions, was incorporated by the Russians and Soviets, became independent, but never completely resolved its relationship with Russia.

Russian plane shot down in Kiev

The second day of the war in Ukraine began with reports of explosions in the capital, Kiev, early on Friday (25), around 4:40 am (local time).

According to Reuters, one of the explosions was related to a Russian plane that would have been shot down by the Ukrainian capital’s air defense system. (see video below).

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry has asked people in the Obolon district, near the capital Kiev, to prepare Molotov cocktails, a kind of homemade bomb made with some kind of fuel, to help fight Russian troops.

The conflict that began in the early hours of Thursday (24) is the biggest attack between European countries since World War II. Putin justified the invasion as a measure to protect separatists in the east. The UN has asked him to back off and Joe Biden has said war will be catastrophic.

Smoke and flames near Kiev, capital of Ukraine, on Friday (25)