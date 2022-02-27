Russia attacks kindergarten and orphanage, says Ukrainian foreign minister

Dmytro Kuleba also said he will take the case to the International War Crimes Tribunal in The Hague.

TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP Dmytro Kuleba, Foreign Minister of Ukraine



The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, used social networks this Friday, 25, to denounce more Russian attacks against civilians in Ukrainian territory. He said a kindergarten and an orphanage were the Kremlin’s new targets and said the situation constituted a war crime that he intended to take to the International War Crimes Tribunal in The Hague, the Netherlands. “Today’s Russian attacks on a kindergarten and orphanage are war crimes and violations of the Rome Statute. Together with the Attorney General’s Office we are collecting this and other facts, which we will send immediately to The Hague. Responsibility is inevitable”, said Kuleba on his official Twitter profile at around 9:30 am this Friday, 25, Brasília time.

The Hague Court is a court with jurisdiction over more than 120 countries and is responsible for prosecuting individuals accused of crimes against humanity, war crimes, genocide and large-scale environmental crimes. It was established in 2002 under Article 3 of the Rome Statute. Earlier, Kuleba had already published a publication to denounce what he called “horrific firing” of missiles against Ukraine’s capital Kiev. The authorship of the attack was not assumed by Russia, as in the Ukrainian government’s accusation. the mayor of the city, Vitali Klichkosays that there are at least three injured in a neighborhood to the southwest, among which one is in a serious condition.. Like the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, the foreign minister has been using his presence on social media to publicize the dialogue he has been having with various heads of state, seeking support and requesting more sanctions against Russia.