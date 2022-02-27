Russia releases images of Chernobyl after its capture

MOSCOW, Feb 26, 2022 (AFP) – Russia on Saturday released footage of the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone, whose capture by Moscow’s army on the first day of the invasion of Ukraine caused concern.

A video released by the Russian Defense Ministry on Saturday shows soldiers near the plant, next to a tank. A soldier says, with his face covered, that the radiation levels are “under control” and assures that “the protection of the area is being carried out with the National Guard of Ukraine and the civilian personnel”. The Ukrainian government had declared that the plant’s staff had been evacuated.

Ukraine said yesterday that it had recorded worrying levels of radiation at Chernobyl, although the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) estimated the levels “do not pose any danger to the public”. Some experts believe the increase in radioactivity is due to military unrest, which may have removed the earth and raised contaminated dust.

Russian troops seized control of the nuclear plant last Thursday after fighting Ukrainian forces. The plant suffered the worst nuclear accident in history on April 26, 1986, when one of the reactors exploded. At that time, Ukraine was part of the Soviet Union.