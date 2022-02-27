Russia Says Ukraine Refused Deal; Zelensky denies meeting

posted on 02/26/2022 17:45



Ukrainian service members search for and collect unexploded projectiles after a clash with a Russian group in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev – (credit: Sergei Supinsky/AFP)

In addition to the military conflict that has massacred civilians in recent days, Russia and Ukraine are also facing a version war – according to international news agencies. This Saturday (26/2), Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the country’s state channel, the RT, that Vladimir Putin ordered a standstill of troops. This on Friday (25/2) while, according to the spokesman, the leaders sought an agreement.

According to Peskov, Kiev “categorically” refused Moscow’s terms, so the offensive continued on Saturday. “It was an attempt to force us to cease,” he said without elaborating. He then announced that the Russian army had departed for a plan of attack “in all directions” of Ukrainian territory, “according to the initial plan”.

Negative

At the other end of the confrontation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky denies that any negotiations took place. In an interview with the Russian newspaper RBC, Mikhail Podolyak, representative of the Ukrainian government, said there was no rejection. “Without a doubt, Ukraine has not refused to negotiate,” he said, stressing that negotiations have not yet taken place.

Still, the tone of the speech was firm: “Ukraine and President Zelensky categorically reject any unacceptable or ultimatum conditions on the Russian side,” Podolyak declared. Also on Friday, Volodymyr Zelensky stated that he was ready to talk to the Kremlin while Peskov stated that negotiations would take place in Minsk, the capital of Belarus.

There are reports that Ukraine asked to move the meeting to Warsaw, Poland, and then stopped responding.