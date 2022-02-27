Russia sends delegation to Belarus to negotiate with Ukraine, which defends neutral location | World

A delegation of Russian government representatives arrived in Belarus on Sunday to negotiate with the Ukrainians, a Russian government spokesman said. The group includes representatives from the defense and international affairs ministries, as well as members of the cabinet of Vladimir Putin, the president.

The information is from Russian news agencies, Ria and Interfax.

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine has indicated that Belarus is not neutral and therefore not the ideal place for negotiations. He stated that it would only be possible to talk in Gomel (a city in Belarus) if the Russian attacks had not come from Belarusian territory. Ukrainians are open to talks as long as they take place in a country that has not taken part in the aggressions against Ukraine, the president said.

On Saturday, the Russians said the Ukrainians had refused to negotiate a halt to the aggression. The Ukrainians quickly denied this, claiming that the Russians had set conditions that made a dialogue impossible.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that, after a “pause” on Friday (25) dedicated precisely to seeking an eventual ceasefire, all units sent by Moscow to Ukraine received orders from President Vladimir Putin this Saturday to resume the offensive. in all directions.

Ukraine’s presidential adviser said his country did not refuse to negotiate. According to him, the Ukrainians had already discussed what they would demand and where they could give in. But the conditions imposed by Russia made the dialogue impossible.

Finally, he also said that Russia had not stopped the movement of its troops that invaded Ukraine.

On Friday, Putin gave a televised speech in which he urged the Ukrainian military to overthrow the president.