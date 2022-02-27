Russia-Ukraine War Affects Brazil and Bolsonaro’s Election Plan

The advance of Russian troops on Ukrainian territory, which has already left at least 57 dead and another 169 injured since dawn on Thursday (24/2), Brasília time, signals economic consequences for Brazil. The prices of oil and wheat are rising on the international market, which will make Brazilians pay even more for gasoline and bread, for example.

Imports of fertilizers – essential for the country’s agricultural production – and technologies could also be affected, and the federal government will have to move in search of alternatives, in case US and European sanctions strangle supply.

Ultimately, all of this could have an impact on President Jair Bolsonaro’s (PL) plans for the 2022 elections, assess experts consulted by the metropolises. The federal chief executive may not take a public stand on the war declared by Russian ally Vladimir Putin, with whom he expressed solidarity last week, but the potential rise in market prices threatens to have a direct impact on voters’ good mood.

Today, Russia is the sixth country that sells the most to Brazil. In 2021 alone, we imported about $4.1 billion from the nation ruled by Vladimir Putin. More than half (62%) of imports are fertilizers or chemical fertilizers, which makes the country the largest supplier of the product to Brazil. The data were collected by the report of the metropolises based on the Ministry of Economy’s Comex Stat platform.

“Brazil imports from that region, not only from Russia, but also from Ukraine and Belarus, a lot of fertilizer, which is very important for restoring land and increasing production in Brazil. So, if the economic sanctions adopted by the United States and Europe affect, for example, banking transactions, financing and operational payment mechanisms against Russia, this could make imports from that region difficult and affect Brazilian supply, even Brazil. having other sources”, explains the chief strategist of the Ourinvest bank and former Brazilian Foreign Trade Secretary, Welber Barral.

“What this could imply for Brazil is the difficulty of finding fertilizers immediately, or even a postponement of exports or higher prices”, he adds. Brazil also has a history of cooperation with Russia in science, technology and innovation, which, in the same way, could be affected, according to Barral, depending on sanctions.

The Minister of Agriculture, Tereza Cristina (DEM-MS), admitted to being concerned about the situation. On Thursday, she said that the ministry has been monitoring Russia’s offensive against Ukraine and evaluating alternatives if imports from Russia are made unfeasible.

“You have to be very careful with that. Brazil does not only import from this country. It is an importer of fertilizers from several countries. We have other alternatives to replace if we have problems,” she said.

Tensions between Ukraine and Russia should also impact fuel prices in Brazil. On Thursday morning, the value of a barrel of Brent oil reached US$ 105 for the first time since September 2014, and projections made by experts indicate that this value could reach US$ 120 by the end of February.

Petrobras reported assessing the impacts of the conflict in the country. Economists consulted by the metropolises analyze the situation and anticipate that, if the situation of the dollar and the barrel of oil continues to rise, the price of gasoline will inevitably undergo an adjustment in the country.

“The scenario is very bad for the global economy and terrible for the Brazilian economy, which is still recovering from the Covid pandemic. Russia is a major producer of oil and natural gas and, with Petrobras’ pricing policy, which follows the international value, will put even more pressure on the value of fuels in Brazil, in addition to the entire production process”, explains Renato Ribeiro de Almeida , PhD in State Law from the University of São Paulo (USP). “Ukraine and Russia are also big wheat producers, so naturally we’re going to see an increase in the value of bread and pasta,” he says.

Elections 2022

But the bill will not only weigh in the pocket of Brazilians. The Russian onslaught could also have consequences for President Jair Bolsonaro. When meeting with President Putin, on the 16th, the federal chief executive said that Brazil is “in solidarity” with the country. “I am very happy and honored by this invitation. We are in solidarity with Russia. We really want to collaborate in several areas. Defense, oil and gas, agriculture. Meetings are happening. I am sure that this passage here is a portrait for the world that we can grow a lot in our bilateral relations”, said Bolsonaro, without, however, making public mention of the tension in the border region between Russia and Ukraine, in Eastern Europe.

Shortly after, he tried to soften the damage, saying that he sympathized with those who seek peace.

The speech was not well received by the international community. The White House criticized the “solidarity” provided by Bolsonaro to the Russians. According to Jen Psaki, Press Secretary to US President Joe Biden (Democratic Party), Brazil is “on the opposite side of the majority of the global community”.

Political scientist João Feres, a professor at the Institute of Social and Political Studies at the University of the State of Rio de Janeiro (Uerj), believes that foreign relations, however, were never a relevant topic in Brazilian elections.

“The problem for Bolsonaro, in fact, is that this war causes a rise in fuels, in international oil, a shortage of products, inflation. That is, to make the country’s economy deteriorate quickly – and even more than it already is”, says the expert. “It would put more weight on him, as voters always tend to do this thing of punishing whoever is in government when the crisis gets worse.”

“Brazil has placed itself in a very delicate position; a kind of knot in which Bolsonaro ended up getting involved. He tried to seek in Russia some electoral support for the isolation he is experiencing, but he offered solidarity to Russia at an unsuitable moment and, now, he reaches a kind of crossroads”, says the professor of international relations at the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul. (UFRGS) André Luiz Reis da Silva.

“Even though Brazil has, historically, a tendency towards mediation, our diplomatic heritage is so devastated that it would be very difficult for the country to act in any way”, adds the specialist.