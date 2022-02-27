Russian attack in Kiev destroys the Antonov Mriya, the largest plane in the world – Prisma

In addition to the loss of human life, Russian military action in Ukraine causes a huge tragedy for aviation.

As a result of the second air attack by Russian troops on Hostomel (Gostomel) airport near Kiev, the world’s largest aircraft, the Antonov Mriya An-225, was destroyed.

The confirmation was made by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba on a social network.

The Antonov company had said that the An-225 was still intact 2 days ago, on February 25, 2022, after the first Russian attack.

Only one model of the AN-25 was built. The plane was nicknamed Mriya, “dream” in Portuguese. And it had enormous symbolism among aeronauts and aviation enthusiasts.

Wherever it landed, the plane dragged groups of enthusiasts who were mobilizing to record the landing of the aviation giant.

Ironically, the aircraft was developed by Ukraine in the late 1980s to provide logistical support for the Soviet space program.

The AN-225 carried the Russian space shuttle Buran, the first space plane to be produced as part of the Soviet/Russian program. Buran means “snowstorm”. Last November the spacecraft was spotted in a hangar near Baikonur, Kazakhstan, in a state of abandonment.

The Antonov AN-225S had an unparalleled utility in the worldwide transport of cargo, since it alone was able to transport certain loads, due to its size.

The strategic cargo airlift aircraft was designed by the Antonov Design Bureau at the Ukrainian SSR within the Soviet Union during the 1980s. After successfully fulfilling its Soviet military missions, it was decommissioned for eight years. Thereafter it was refurbished and reintroduced into commercial operation with Antonov Airlines, carrying oversized payloads.

As an oversized aircraft, the Antonov An-225 Mriya held several unique records that included it as the heaviest aircraft ever built and the largest wingspan of any aircraft in operational service. Other records held by the AN-225 were cargo-related in terms of weight and length, as it had the capacity to carry up to 640 tons (705 short tons). The AN-225 attracted a high degree of public interest, so much so that it managed to achieve a global following due to its size and uniqueness. People often visited airports to see their scheduled arrivals and departures.

The AN-225 was in Brazil in February 2010 and November 2016. Watch in the video below the record made by Sergio Mazzi, on YouTube, when the 6-engine giant landed at Viracopos airport.



