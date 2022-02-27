Russian channels are no longer monetized on Youtube

YouTube announced today that it would block the possibility of some Russian channels, such as RT, from monetizing their content on the platform, due to “the exceptional circumstances” in Ukraine, invaded by Russia.

YouTube also said it had limited access to RT (formerly called Russia Today) and other Russian channels in Ukraine, a country invaded this week by Russian troops.

Revenue from YouTube is earned through activating ads on videos. “Due to the exceptional circumstances in Ukraine, we are taking a series of measures,” a company spokesperson announced. “Our teams have started to suspend the ability for some channels to monetize on YouTube, including RT channels worldwide,” he noted.

The platform specified that “will be very limited” recommendations to users to watch these channels. “In response to a request from a government, we have restricted access to RT and several other channels in Ukraine,” it said.

Earlier this month, Germany banned the RT network on its territory, prompting Moscow to close the local office of German broadcaster Deutsche Welle. The West accuses RT of contributing to disinformation.

RT was created in 2005, is financed by the Russian State and has broadcasters and websites in several languages, mainly English, French, Spanish, German and Arabic.