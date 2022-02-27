Russian Cyber ​​Attack Hits Ukraine’s Embassy in Brazil, Says Chargé d’Affaires | Ukraine and Russia

Ukraine’s charge d’affaires in Brazil, Anatoliy Tkach, said on Sunday (27) that the official channels of the Ukrainian embassy were blocked by “massive cyberattacks” carried out by Russia.

He advised that those interested in offering humanitarian aid to the country, target of Russian military action since Thursday (24), should make contact through the embassy social networks.

“Ukrainian authorities are experiencing massive cyber attacks. Also our website and our email are not working at the moment,” Tkach told reporters during an interview at the Ukrainian embassy in Brasilia.

“We ask everyone to contact us, whoever has this possibility, through our social networks. Our official websites and emails are not working because of cyber attacks,” she stated.

According to him, one of these channels is the embassy’s Facebook page.

According to Tkach, “technical experts” are working to resume services, but there is no expectation of when official channels will reopen.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday that he had agreed to talk to Russia and that the meeting would take place on the border with Belarus, near Chernobyl.

The decision was taken after mediation by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. The announcement came at the same time of day that Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his country’s military command to place retaliatory nuclear weapons on a high alert.

European Union countries have started to deliver “significant” amounts of weapons to Ukraine to help it defend itself against an invasion launched by Russia, several European officials said on Sunday (27).

Deliveries took place on Saturday (26) and others will be made this Sunday. They are “significant and will allow the Ukrainians to defend themselves,” one of the sources said.

Tkach said Russia’s experiences with Crimea, Luhansk and Donetsk show that President Vladimir Putin has territorial ambitions that go beyond Ukraine.

“The thing is, if you let Putin do what he wants, if you let him win the territories, he never stops,” he said.

According to him, economic sanctions are already taking a heavy toll on the Russian economy, but there is room to impose even more measures to suffocate the country and force Putin to give up the war.

“Right now, the main one was the shutdown of the Swift system and also the closing of airspaces in all European countries,” he said.

Tkach said that while Ukraine had suffered from the attacks, Russian troops had also suffered “heavy losses”.

According to him, so far they have been slaughtered:

27 aircraft,

26 helicopters,

146 tanks,

706 armored vehicles,

49 artillery pieces, an anti-aircraft system,

30 automobiles,

60 cisterns.

The chargé d’affaires also stated that more than 200 prisoners of war had been taken.