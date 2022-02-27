Russian Helicopter, Battlefiled 2042 weekly reward, is removed from the game

Decision taken by developers involves current conflicts in Ukraine

After Russia’s invasion of Ukrainian territory last Thursday (24), DICE deactivated the Weekly Mission in battlefield 2042. According to informationthe Grin Reaper skin for the Russian Mi-240 Super Hind attack helicopter unlocked by completing missions is no longer available.

Through a Twitter page dedicated to developer-community communication, DICE issued a statement saying, “Due to current events, we have disabled the Weekly Quests system for this week and this period’s reward is no longer available to unlock in Battlefield 2042. .”

“Players who have already completed the quest will not be affected. The Weekly Quests will return next week.”, added the developer.

community response

In the post itself, followers supported the decision and some even suggested that DICE also remove all cosmetics and skins that involve the Russia about the game.

Other community members urged the creators to stick with the weekly quests with a new reward, changing the country-related skin.



This is not the first time the game has had to remove Russian items. Last November, after community pressure, the creator of Battlefield 2042 removed Pyotr Boris Gukovsky’s “Little Green Man” skin, which referenced the Russian soldiers who led the annexation of Crimea in 2014.

EA denies blaming Halo Infinite for Battlefield 2042 failure

The company says it was not seeking outside responsibility for the game’s failure.



Source: twitter