Russian missile hits oil terminal in Kiev, capital of Ukraine – International

Russia resumed attacks on capital Kiev, Ukraine, and hit an oil depot (photo: Reproduction / Social Networks)

A Russian missile hit an oil terminal in Vasylkiv, in the Ukrainian capital Kiev, on Saturday night (26/2), in a new series of attacks on the Eastern European neighbor. Another explosion was also recorded.

“Tonight is going to be hellish,” declared journalist Christo Grozev, reporting that three convoys with nearly 500 tanks are approaching Kiev from different directions.

Kyiv now. Continuous rocket shelling. And three convoys of tanks – almost 500 in total – approaching the city from different directions. It will be hellish tonight. pic.twitter.com/pgkjvSnVT1 %u2014 Christo Grozev (@christogrozev) February 26, 2022

Earlier, Kremilin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the country’s state channel RT that Russian President Vladimir Putin had ordered a halt to troops as he sought a deal.

Also according to Peskov, Kiev “categorically” refused Moscow’s terms and, therefore, the offensive continued. “It was an attempt to force us to cease,” he said, without elaborating.

distress call

At a press conference in Brasilia, the person in charge of the Ukrainian Embassy, ​​Anatoliy Tkach, asked for humanitarian aid and the sending of weapons, protective equipment and fuel to the country.

Also read: Sirens in Kiev: ‘One of the saddest and most terrifying sounds I’ve ever heard’

“Ukraine is asking the international community for solidarity, we are asking them to increase sanctions, to isolate Russia in international forums and support Ukraine with weapons, protective equipment and fuels”, he added.

He also pointed out that Russian troops are suffering losses, with confirmation of 3500 dead and 200 arrested. “However, Ukraine is open to dialogue and is making every possible diplomatic effort,” he said.