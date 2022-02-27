Russian regulator bans press from using word ‘invasion’ of Ukraine

The communications control body of the Russia ordered the media on Saturday to delete any reference to civilians killed in the conflict in Ukraine from their content and banned the terms “invasion”, “offensive” or “declaration of war”.

“We emphasize that only official Russian sources have up-to-date and reliable information,” the sector’s regulatory agency, Roskomnadzor, said in a statement, as Moscow describes the intervention in Ukraine as a “special operation” designed to “keep the peace”.

This directive was addressed to a number of media outlets, most critical of the Russian government, such as the Novaya Gazeta newspaper, the online network Dojd, or the Mediazona portal, which were classified in their country as “foreign agents”.

According to the regulator, these vehicles are guilty of spreading false information that “Russian Armed Forces are shooting at Ukrainian cities”. The agency also criticized the content that classified the operation of Russian troops as “offensive, invasion, or declaration of war”.

The regulator warned that if they refuse to remove the content, “access to these media will be restricted”. For a year now, Russia has tightened its grip on independent journalism and opposition movements.